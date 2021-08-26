Jets' OC Mike LaFleur Likes 'the Vibe' on the Sideline

Impressed by QB Zach Wilson’s ‘Calmness’ on the Sideline and in the Pocket

Aug 26, 2021 at 08:05 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SNY_1240-lafleur-thumb

Mike LaFleur, the Jets' offensive coordinator, likes to see the big picture. That normally means settling into a perch high above the playing field, analyzing plays, calling plays, communicating with the coaches and players on the sideline.

The coach's box at MetLife Stadium is where LaFleur, 34, sat and observed during the Green & White scrimmage on Aug. 7. Since then ... not so much.

"We're still talking about it with Coach Saleh," LaFleur told Eric Allen of nyjets.com. "I was up there for the scrimmage, then down [on the sideline] for two [preseason games]. I was planning to be up there for the second one [at Green Bay last Saturday]. There are a lot of factors. I want to be by quarterbacks. They're still learning the system. I like the vibe when I'm down there. We'll still see about it, I guess."

LaFleur refused to tip his hand about his specific location when the Jets complete their preseason schedule by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium. It's the final tuneup before the start of the regular season, at Carolina on Sept. 12. And while LaFleur is the boss of the entire offense, he is also overseeing a corps of quarterbacks that, save for veteran Josh Johnson, has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game in the NFL.

It's a new beginning for the Jets players, head coach Robert Saleh, LaFleur and their coaching compatriots. Into that mix came a crop of rookies, foremost among them quarterback Zach Wilson who has benefited from LaFleur's presence on the sideline against the Giants and last week against the Packers. In that game, Wilson was sharp, completing 9 of 11 passes, including a pair of TDs to tight end Tyler Kroft and four collaborations with Corey Davis.

"That whole room -- Mike [White], James [Morgan], Josh and Zach -- are football junkies," LaFleur said. "Most quarterbacks are. Zach loves to be in that room. He sees things pretty naturally, he likes being in there and it's fun working with him."

But LaFleur said that people should not mistake Wilson's youthful enthusiasm and voracious appetite for information as anything other than a laser focus on improving his craft.

"[Against Green Bay] I think there was not necessarily one specific play that stood out," LaFleur said, referring to Wilson's performance. "His calmness on the sideline, his calmness and demeanor in the huddle are what stick out."

What also stuck out last week during Wilson's limited time on the field -- in which he directed three drives that resulted in 17 points -- was the growing connection with Davis, signed by the Jets in free agency. Against the Packers, Davis caught four passes for 70 yards, a 17.5 average per catch.

"When I think about Corey, we knew he was a professional, he's so focused on details and perfecting his craft," LaFleur said. "What I appreciate every day is that his approach is exactly the same, he attacks everything like a pro, like one of better receivers in the league, which he is. For us, he fits the scheme and I expect him to do really good things."

LaFleur -- and his brother Matt, the Packers coach -- go back a long way with Saleh. The stops along the way have solidified and amplified the relationship now with the Jets.

"He's awesome," LaFleur said of Saleh. "He's a very good friend, but more so I have such respect for him as a worker, a leader. He's so prepared. He's an efficient coach, he says what he needs to say in few words, which is huge for players. His meetings are electric, guys have fun but get the message. He sees the game well. He's a friend, but I have more respect for him as a worker."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Eagles Preseason Game

HC Robert Saleh Deciding on Rep Distribution; Zach Wilson Enjoys Preseason Play
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Finale at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Enhance Value & Access for Season Ticket Holders with All-New Rewards Program

Loyalty Program Launches Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
news

Where Are They Now: Leger Douzable

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive Lineman
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

Green & White Take Respond on Day 2 with Eagles; Robert Saleh Sees Benefits From Joint Sessions
news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams 'Getting Back into the Feeling of Everything'

'Big, Powerful' No. 95 Takes More Reps This Week Alongside All the 'Dogs' in the Defensive Line
news

Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Be Complacent'

Head Coach Robert Saleh Says Seeing Four Major Defenses Has Been "Productive" in Wilson's Development 
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/25) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 2 with the Eagles

See All of the Content from Wednesday at the Joint Practice with the Eagles
news

Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/25) | Michael Carter Visits the End Zone Twice, Keelan Cole Takes a Hit and Holds On & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Joint Practice in Florham Park
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury
news

Jets Place Vinny Curry on Reserve/NFI, Release 4 Players to Get to 80

WRs Josh Malone & Manasseh Bailey, T Tristen Hoge & LB Edmond Robinson Depart
Advertising