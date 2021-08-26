Jets' OC Mike LaFleur Likes 'the Vibe' on the Sideline

Mike LaFleur, the Jets' offensive coordinator, likes to see the big picture. That normally means settling into a perch high above the playing field, analyzing plays, calling plays, communicating with the coaches and players on the sideline.

The coach's box at MetLife Stadium is where LaFleur, 34, sat and observed during the Green & White scrimmage on Aug. 7. Since then ... not so much.

"We're still talking about it with Coach Saleh," LaFleur told Eric Allen of nyjets.com. "I was up there for the scrimmage, then down [on the sideline] for two [preseason games]. I was planning to be up there for the second one [at Green Bay last Saturday]. There are a lot of factors. I want to be by quarterbacks. They're still learning the system. I like the vibe when I'm down there. We'll still see about it, I guess."

LaFleur refused to tip his hand about his specific location when the Jets complete their preseason schedule by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium. It's the final tuneup before the start of the regular season, at Carolina on Sept. 12. And while LaFleur is the boss of the entire offense, he is also overseeing a corps of quarterbacks that, save for veteran Josh Johnson, has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game in the NFL.

It's a new beginning for the Jets players, head coach Robert Saleh, LaFleur and their coaching compatriots. Into that mix came a crop of rookies, foremost among them quarterback Zach Wilson who has benefited from LaFleur's presence on the sideline against the Giants and last week against the Packers. In that game, Wilson was sharp, completing 9 of 11 passes, including a pair of TDs to tight end Tyler Kroft and four collaborations with Corey Davis.