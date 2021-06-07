Jets OC Mike LaFleur: Corey Davis, Denzel Mims Fit the System Really Well

Davis is coming off his best pro season and was 16 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards. His 5 TDs was a career high and he tied a career high with 65 catches.

"Really for Corey, it's just kind of what words did we change here that probably is a little bit different than in Tennessee," LaFleur said. "But a lot of the route stems and all that kind of stuff are the same thing. So, I think he has a level of comfort getting here and getting going."

For Denzel Mims, the Green & White's second-round pick in 2020, LaFleur thinks he's similar to Davis in size and ability. LaFleur has also been surprised by Mims' size seeing him up close.

"You knew he was big but then when you get to him in person, he's actually a little bit bigger than even I thought," he said. "And then on top of that, he's looser. What I mean by that, he just looks like he has a wingspan of like Kevin Durant. He's got tons of range as long as that balls anywhere around him. I think for him it's just going to be that transition to the NFL.