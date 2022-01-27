Jets O-Line Look Ahead: Slow but Sure Signs of Stability, Growth

'21: Shaky Start but Trending Upward

Becton went out with his knee injury in the second half of the Carolina game and never returned to game action. Moving Fant from right to left and inserting Moses at RT steadied the OL, which didn't have another starter change until Game 10, when Duvernay-Tardif replaced Van Roten at RG. Instability returned for the final three games, with Game 1 starters Becton, McGovern and Fant ending the year on IR, with G/C Dan Feeney and T/TE Conor McDermott saw increased reps. The Jets and their fans have yet to see T Cameron Clark, the fourth-round pick in 2020 who hasn't played a down.

For the O-line as a unit, while the pass-blocking was up-and-down (10 games allowing two or fewer sacks, six games yielding four-plus sacks) and the offense's NFL rankings faded at the end of the year, improvement was still evident. The Jets' net passing yardage/game ranking rose to as high as ninth in the NFL, the overall yards/game number improved from as low as 31st to as high as 21st, and the team's yards/carry average soared from 30th to as high as ninth. Good omens for '22.