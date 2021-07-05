Jets O-Line Coach John Benton: Guys Fit the Scheme Real Well

With Mekhi Becton and rookie first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker likely to lock down the left side of the line, Connor McGovern at center, and depth on the right side that includes T George Fant, veteran guards Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis and free agent Dan Feeney, plus a mix of experienced players and undrafted free agents, Benton (whose official title is offensive line coach & run game coordinator) believes in applying pressure on opposing defenses laterally to outflank them. It can help open up the passing attack via play-action, while also easing the pass-blocking stress on offensive linemen.

Benton brings a long and impressive résumé to the Jets, one that includes 33 years of coaching experience that dates to work as a graduate assistant with his alma mater Colorado State in 1987 before moving on to the NFL with the Rams in 2003. He was the Texans' offensive line coach from 2006-13, the Dolphins' offensive line coach from 2014-15 and Jacksonville's assistant offensive line coach in 2016 before joining the 49ers' in 2017.

On Vera-Tucker he said: "Very positive, we don't have pads on yet so there's a lot of boxes to be checked. But right now, he's been able to check every box. He's willing to learn the scheme. Impressive athletically and he seems to fit right in with the guys. He'll definitely be in the running, provided he passes the physical tests when we put the pads on. But all indications are good.