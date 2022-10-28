Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Will Not Play vs. Patriots

Ogbuehi vs. Judon

RT Cedric Ogbuehi will make his first start for the Jets Sunday in place of RT Alijah Vera-Tucker who tore his triceps at Denver. Vera-Tucker was placed on IR earlier this week.

Ogbuehi played 43 snaps against the Broncos at RT and surrendered just one pressure. The Jets signed the former first-round pick off the Houston Texans practice squad in September and Ogbuehi likes the Green & White's scheme.

"It is a lot of outside-zone running," he said. "Being an athletic player, it kind of fits my game."

Ogbuehi will be tasked with blocking Patriots DE Matthew Judon, who leads the NFL with 8.5 sacks and played with Jets LB C.J. Mosely in Baltimore from 2016-18.

"I am not surprised he is leading the league in sacks," Mosley said of Judon. "He was a great teammate. Great friend. Great person. … It is always exciting to see your former teammates. But hopefully Sunday he doesn't come up with any sacks."

First Time in Rivalry

Jets DE Carl Lawson is ready for his first game in the Jets-Patriots rivalry. But he learned about the series history a long time ago and specifically the Mo Lewis' hit on Drew Bledsoe on Sep. 23, 2001, that led to Tom Brady's run.