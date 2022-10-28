Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Will Not Play vs. Patriots

The Jets (5-2) will be without WR Corey Davis (knee) Sunday when they host the Patriots (3-4) at MetLife Stadium.
"From a shuffling standpoint, they've all done a really good job," HC Robert Saleh said of the Jets' receivers. "They all understand their roles and what has to get done. Losing him, all the different things he does, from a fantasy standpoint, people don't see production. But he's by far our most productive guy with what he does in the run game, how violent he is in his play style and all the big catches he's made this year."
Davis is the team leader in receiving yards (351) and yards per reception (18.5). WR Elijah Moore, who did not play last week at Denver, will be active Sunday. Denzel Mims will also be active for the second time this season.
"He's showed up to work and done what he's asked to do," Saleh said of Mims. "Now he's going to get his opportunity, so hopefully he takes advantage of it."
The Rematch
The last time the Jets played the Patriots, New England won 54-13 at Foxboro in Week 7 last season. Already up 34-13 in the fourth quarter, the Pats scored 20 points in the final frame, which left an impression on Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich.
"I remember the score," Ulbrich said. "I remember a lot of things. I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us. It is what it is. It's our job as a defensive coaching staff and as a defense to stop that. At the end of the day, it comes down to what we can control, and we allowed way too much last year. Been looking forward to this one."
The Green & White have been preparing for both QBs Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both played in New England's Week 8's loss to the Bears. While Jones will start, the Pats' rush offense is their strength on that side of the ball. RB Rhamondre Stevenson ranks No. 7 in the NFL with 487 rushing yards. His 4TDs lead the team and he's averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in 2021, has 554 scrimmage yards and 4 rush TD in his last 5 games.
"They pride themselves on being physical and dominating the game in that way," Ulbrich said. "It's going to be a great challenge from that standpoint too, testing our level of physicality, our ability to stop a team really devoted to run."
Ogbuehi vs. Judon
RT Cedric Ogbuehi will make his first start for the Jets Sunday in place of RT Alijah Vera-Tucker who tore his triceps at Denver. Vera-Tucker was placed on IR earlier this week.
Ogbuehi played 43 snaps against the Broncos at RT and surrendered just one pressure. The Jets signed the former first-round pick off the Houston Texans practice squad in September and Ogbuehi likes the Green & White's scheme.
"It is a lot of outside-zone running," he said. "Being an athletic player, it kind of fits my game."
Ogbuehi will be tasked with blocking Patriots DE Matthew Judon, who leads the NFL with 8.5 sacks and played with Jets LB C.J. Mosely in Baltimore from 2016-18.
"I am not surprised he is leading the league in sacks," Mosley said of Judon. "He was a great teammate. Great friend. Great person. … It is always exciting to see your former teammates. But hopefully Sunday he doesn't come up with any sacks."
First Time in Rivalry
Jets DE Carl Lawson is ready for his first game in the Jets-Patriots rivalry. But he learned about the series history a long time ago and specifically the Mo Lewis' hit on Drew Bledsoe on Sep. 23, 2001, that led to Tom Brady's run.
"Mo Lewis' son went to my high school, and he was telling me about that," Lawson said. "I was like this is a big dude. I didn't know he was a linebacker. I thought he was a three-technique, but I kind of knew about the rivalry starting from back then in high school. … I remember talking to Mo Lewis, he used to talk about it a lot."