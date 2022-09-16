Jets Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah a Game-Time Decision; S Jordan Whitehead Will Try to Play vs. Browns

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah and DE Carl Lawson, former teammates on the Bengals, each have tasted much success against the Browns. But the Jets could be minus one of them when the two clubs square up Sunday in Cleveland.

Uzoma has a career-high 26 receptions and 3 TDs against Cleveland, but will is a game-time decision on Sunday after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice. P Braden Mann (back) will also be a game-time decision while S Jordan Whitehead (ankle) has returned to practice in a limited capacity.

"He looked good," HC Robert Saleh said of Whitehead. "He's going to try to give it a go. It's really encouraging. He's fighting through it, so it's pretty cool."

Lawson has 4.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and 20 pressures against the Browns, the most against any opponent since he was drafted in 2017. He had 2 QB hits and 4 pressures in his debut in green and white against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Now, he's preparing for Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, who completed 52.9% of his passes last Sunday for 147 yards and 1 TD.

"He's not Lamar Jackson in terms of when he wants to run, but he's still a mobile quarterback and you have to respect that," Lawson said. "It's just a different offense. Lamar Jackson is a totally different entity than anything else in the league. … As opposed to having two extremely good backs in the backfield, so it's more of a traditional NFL team."

An Auburn product, Lawson told reporters he is unfazed by the Browns' traditionally raucous home crowd because of his experience in the SEC. But the Jets are a young team entering the Dawg Pound, looking for their first September win in 14 games.