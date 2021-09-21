Jets Notebook | Sheldon Rankins on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'The Talent Is Off the Charts'

CB Bryce Hall: 'Every Single Play Matters'Soft-spoken and serious, Bryce Hall has been tagged as the "veteran" among the Jets' cornerbacks — even though he's only in his second season in the NFL.

Against the Patriots, Hall and the Green & White's young corps of CBs again had a strong game as the unit eases into the 2021 regular season. In Sunday's game, Hall was on the field for 97% of the defensive snaps, making 6 tackles (1 for a loss) against the Patriots.

"That's the thing, when you play corner you never know when the ball is coming your way," he said. "You have to treat it like every play is coming your way. Though for me, even though it hasn't come my way a lot, I just can't relax. Now, I detail my work because when it does come my way — and it will — I will be ready and I'll be precise and make the plays."

Teamed mostly with Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II at CB, along with Javelin Guidry, the group drew praise from head coach Robert Saleh for its play through two games and ahead of Sunday's visit to Denver to face the Broncos.

"We can be better, with regards to zone eyes and all that stuff," Saleh said. "[Javelin] Guidry, Michael Carter II, [Brandin] Echols, Bryce have been playing fantastic. And they're only going to get better, with more reps and the things they see. They got tested on a couple of go balls, Echols got tested on a couple go balls, plus a comeback, and he was up to the challenge on two of them, Guidry got tested and he won on one. They're going to get tested and they're going to continue to win. To me, it's a wasted effort by the offense. If they want to play the 50-50 game, we'll take it. But it's hats off to them, they've been doing a really nice job."

Drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Virginia after an ankle injury ended his collegiate career, Hall's first taste of action in the NFL didn't come until the Week 9 game vs. the Patriots. This season, Hall has been a starter from the get-go.