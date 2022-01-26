Jets Notebook | Senior Bowl Preview Edition

Saleh, the defensive coordinator, was part of the 49ers' staff that worked at the Senior Bowl in 2019. The next season San Francisco went to the Super Bowl.

"He was behind the T-shirts in the [Niners'] locker room the next year that said 'Mobile to Miami,' " Nagy said, referring to Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated San Francisco, 31-20. "So you can flip it quickly. It's a really smart thing the league does by sending staffs that are picking at the top of the draft order. I worked with Robert in Seattle, our lockers were next to each other for a couple of years. Great coach, great energy, he brings a lot of juice to our practices so we're fired up to get the Jets down here."

The American team, led by the Lions staff, is populated predominantly by players from the SEC because, as Nagy said, Mobile is SEC country. He added that players from the same school are kept together for continuity.

Finally of note, the Jets former quarterback Richard Todd, a Mobile native who was the MVP of the South team in the 1976 Senior Bowl and later led the Jets to the 1982 AFC championship game, will serve as a game captain.

Taking Note of Carter and Nasirildeen

Last year's Senior Bowl, which showcased 106 players who were drafted, gave scouts an extended look at North Carolina running back Michael Carter and Florida State safety/linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen. They were drafted by the Jets in later rounds and are considered to be two young and versatile foundational players for the Green & White.

"I thought after leaving Mobile last year, that Michael would go in the second round," Nagy said. "I was surprised he lasted to the fourth, [the second] was where the most buzz was. On draft day that was an upset for us. I heard that there was something medical, so the Jets got a little draft day discount. He had a great week and a great game [60 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD]. Running back is usually an incomplete evaluation because they don't get tackled to the ground until the game. The game is when the linebackers and running backs can really show."