Notebook | Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy on Jets' Jeff Ulbrich: 'He's Just Real. He Has a Way to Connect with Players'

Jeff Ulbrich is back in Mobile, AL, for this week's 75th edition of the Senior Bowl all-star game (which now includes several underclassmen). And this time, instead of being on the field as an undersized linebacker from the University of Hawaii in 2000, Ulbrich is the head coach of the National Team.

And Jim Nagy, the game's executive director, had nothing but praise for Ulbrich and his approach, whether it's on the sideline with the Jets or working with NFL hopefuls this week.

"Ulbrich is an example of a player upping his draft prospects with a strong performance [in the Senior Bowl]," Nagy told team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "The league gave me a wish-list of guys I want to coach the game. Jeff was at the top of it. When you guys [the Jets coaching staff] were down here three years ago I was walking by one of the meeting rooms and Jeff was giving his testimonial about what the game means to him.

"Probably being an undrafted player coming down here and going in the third round [No. 86 overall, taken by San Francisco]. That's impactful. So I can sit up there and talk to these players about the power of the Senior Bowl, but when a guy that's lived it and has benefited from it, it means a lot. He's got so much juice. The first practice today [Tuesday] was awesome. So we're fired up to get him down here. It's been fun."

Ulbrich, all 6-0, 240 pounds of him, played 10 seasons and 120 games for the 49ers, making 75 starts and 501 tackles during his NFL playing career.