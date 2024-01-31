Notebook | Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy on Jets' Jeff Ulbrich: 'He's Just Real. He Has a Way to Connect with Players'

Jeff Ulbrich is back in Mobile, AL, for this week's 75th edition of the Senior Bowl all-star game (which now includes several underclassmen). And this time, instead of being on the field as an undersized linebacker from the University of Hawaii in 2000, Ulbrich is the head coach of the National Team.
And Jim Nagy, the game's executive director, had nothing but praise for Ulbrich and his approach, whether it's on the sideline with the Jets or working with NFL hopefuls this week.
"Ulbrich is an example of a player upping his draft prospects with a strong performance [in the Senior Bowl]," Nagy told team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "The league gave me a wish-list of guys I want to coach the game. Jeff was at the top of it. When you guys [the Jets coaching staff] were down here three years ago I was walking by one of the meeting rooms and Jeff was giving his testimonial about what the game means to him.
"Probably being an undrafted player coming down here and going in the third round [No. 86 overall, taken by San Francisco]. That's impactful. So I can sit up there and talk to these players about the power of the Senior Bowl, but when a guy that's lived it and has benefited from it, it means a lot. He's got so much juice. The first practice today [Tuesday] was awesome. So we're fired up to get him down here. It's been fun."
Ulbrich, all 6-0, 240 pounds of him, played 10 seasons and 120 games for the 49ers, making 75 starts and 501 tackles during his NFL playing career.
"He's just real and has a way to connect with the players," Nagy said. "He is a former player, they don't know Jeff was a great linebacker in the league, but they can feel his presence. There's no bs to him, it's all about competition to him. He gave a speech at orientation and even our staff and sponsors ... they're ready to run through a brick wall for him."
Hunting Offensive Lineman
It's probably the worst-kept secret in professional football that the Jets are one of many teams hunting for help on the offensive line. The Green & White played 13 different combinations of players on the O-line through 17 games, toiling in front of four different quarterbacks.
"It's a great O-line class," the game's executive director Jim Nagy said. "My first year [in charge], 2019, I think we had five first-rounders. This group could surpass that. It's just a really deep tackle class, good interior players, too. I think seven or eight could go in the first round this year.
"If you need O-line help, you can attack it here."
The Jets hold the No. 10 pick in this year's NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.
Lance Zuerlein, writing for NFL.com, was high on Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton (6-7, 328).
"There will be plenty to choose from inside the first 50 picks of this year's draft," Zuerlein wrote. "Guyton was one of the tackles who had a performance that matched his potential on Tuesday. He has great size and length, and he used both traits to his advantage in shutting down spin moves and bull rushes in one-on-one drills. Guyton is a little light on experience (one season as a full-time starter) but heavy on talent, so Tuesday could mark the beginning of a jump up draft boards."
Nagy also tipped Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga (6-6, 334) and Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan (6-5, 312). Other notables include TCU tackle Brandon Coleman (6-6, 330), Texas tackle Christian Jones (6-6, 321) and Marshall's towering redshirt junior Ethan Driskell (6-9, 328).