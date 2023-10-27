Notebook | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley the ‘Engine’ of Giants Offense, Garrett Wilson Says Deonta Banks has ‘All the Physical Tools’

Oct 27, 2023 at 04:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
E_SS2_2035-reed-sauce-thumb

After the Jets beat the Eagles without their starting cornerbacks, CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have both cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Giants.

"It does allow flexibility on the defense and allows you to do a couple things that you normally wouldn't without those two guys," HC Robert Saleh said.

As far as other injuries, Saleh ruled out rookie OL Joe Tippmann (quad) and said WR Irvin Charles (shoulder), who has been the team's starting gunner without Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols, is doubtful.

Echols, however, is slated to return from a hamstring injury he sustained against the Chiefs in Week 4.

Gardner and Reed will line up against a Giants receiving group that features TE Darren Waller, whose 35 catches and 380 yards lead the team. Waller, acquired in an offseason trade with the Raiders, is coming off a season-high 98 yards and his first score with his new team. He also had 7 catches from backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who has started each of the last two games for Daniel Jones (neck). Jones has been limited in practice this week and was ruled out Friday.

"The advantageous part of this scenario is I think both quarterbacks are very similar," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "They're both exceptional athletes who can beat you with their arm and their legs. I think they kind of see the field the same way. I think they operate the same way, the same sort of style, so that's the big one."

The Saquon Barkley Effect
The Giants offense has gotten off to a slow start this season and ranks last in scoring (12.1 pts/g). However, they got their "home run hitter" back in Week 5, RB Saquon Barkley, and has been an improved attack the past two games.

Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 2 and missed the next two weeks before returning against the Bills in Week 5.

In the three games Barkley missed, the Giants averaged 75.3 yards on the ground, 10.5 points and went on a three-game skid. In the four matchups Barkley has been active, the Giants have averaged 118.2 rush yards per game, 13.5 points and have had a 2-2 record.

"He's extremely talented," Saleh said. "He's explosive, he's fast, he makes people miss. He's the engine that makes their offense go and I don't think it's a coincidence that over the last two weeks that he's been back, their offense has looked the most productive it's been all season, and he's a hell of a football player."

Barkley has rushed for 284 yards (3.8 yard per attempt) and 1 touchdown and added 16 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With the Giants starting Taylor for the third straight week, they will most likely lean on their dynamic back.

"He has got it all," Jeff Ulbrich said of Barkley. "He has got vision, he's got great feet, exceptional movement, explosiveness. At the same time, he is a 230-pound guy that runs like a 230-pound man, so he is challenging in every way."

Gallery | All of the Best Photos of the Jets During Week 8 Practices

See photos of the Jets during Week 8 practices in preparation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

102723-bestof-thumb
1 / 83
E_SS2_8048
2 / 83
JB2_2889
3 / 83
SC1_3945
4 / 83
SC1_4054
5 / 83
JB2_3817
6 / 83
JB2_3152
7 / 83
SC1_4026
8 / 83
SC1_4020
9 / 83
JB2_3770
10 / 83
JB2_3685
11 / 83
JB2_3070
12 / 83
JB2_2519
13 / 83
JB2_0943
14 / 83
JB2_2451
15 / 83
JB2_2556
16 / 83
JB2_2281
17 / 83
JB2_1937
18 / 83
JB2_2089
19 / 83
JB2_1536
20 / 83
JB2_1933
21 / 83
JB2_1852
22 / 83
JB2_2033
23 / 83
JB2_1870
24 / 83
JB2_1825
25 / 83
JB2_1551
26 / 83
JB2_1766
27 / 83
JB2_0691
28 / 83
JB2_1797
29 / 83
JB2_1317
30 / 83
JB2_1143
31 / 83
JB2_1309
32 / 83
JB2_1041
33 / 83
JB2_0587
34 / 83
JB1_2255
35 / 83
JB2_0662
36 / 83
JB2_0386
37 / 83
JB1_6813
38 / 83
JB2_0440
39 / 83
JB2_0223
40 / 83
JB1_7019
41 / 83
JB1_6969
42 / 83
JB1_6791
43 / 83
JB1_6771
44 / 83
JB1_6424
45 / 83
JB1_6512
46 / 83
JB1_5369
47 / 83
JB1_6699
48 / 83
JB1_4829
49 / 83
JB1_6089
50 / 83
JB1_5889
51 / 83
JB1_5841
52 / 83
JB1_5779
53 / 83
JB1_4975
54 / 83
JB1_2483
55 / 83
JB1_4763
56 / 83
JB1_4390
57 / 83
JB1_4249
58 / 83
JB1_4174
59 / 83
JB1_3549
60 / 83
JB1_3424
61 / 83
JB1_3785
62 / 83
JB1_4025
63 / 83
JB1_3103_1
64 / 83
JB1_2326
65 / 83
E_SS2_9149
66 / 83
JB1_2507
67 / 83
E_SS2_9290
68 / 83
JB1_2443
69 / 83
JB1_2413
70 / 83
E_SS2_9219 2
71 / 83
E_SS2_8946
72 / 83
E_SS2_9070
73 / 83
E_SS2_8806
74 / 83
E_SS2_8868 2
75 / 83
E_SS2_8663
76 / 83
E_SS2_8683
77 / 83
E_SS2_8774
78 / 83
E_SS1_2648
79 / 83
E_SS1_2259
80 / 83
E_SS2_7847
81 / 83
E_SS2_8350
82 / 83
E_SS2_7880
83 / 83
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Garrett Wilson-Deonta Banks
Jets WR Garrett Wilson will line up against a familiar foe in Giants rookie CB Deonta Banks Sunday. While playing for Maryland in 2019, Banks, the No. 23 selection in April's NFL Draft, went up against Wilson and Ohio State and left an impression on the NFL's 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"I have been playing against him for a while and he's a great player," Wilson said. "He is physical, and he's got all the athleticism. He has got a lot of physical tools. His technique has only gotten even better. I went against him, and I watched him play against Ohio State last year. He plays the ball well and he talks trash just like I like too."

Banks has started seven games for the Giants and registered 5 pass defenses and 23 tackles. Wilson has posted 32 receptions for 369 yards and 2 touchdowns in six games.

In the pair's matchup in 2019, Wilson had 4 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown and the Buckeyes won 73-14. Banks, just a freshman, started and registered 2 tackles and a pass defense.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Points to Chiefs Game as 'Turning Point'

Offense Preparing for Giants Blitz-Heavy Defense
news

Which Jets Player is Poised for a Breakout vs. Giants?

All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, RB Breece Hall, Among Others Could Have Big Performances in Week 8
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants on Sunday
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'

C Connor McGovern Will Be Face to Face with DT Dexter Lawrence: 'He's Big, He's Quick, He's Powerful'
news

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Still Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called On

Admits Frustration at Reduced Role but HC Robert Saleh Says, 'I Do Think He's Getting Better'
news

Jets-Giants Game Preview | After a Deep Breath, Time to Step on the Gas

Green & White Searching for Third Consecutive Win; Local Bragging Rights at Stake
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets & Giants Meet for the 15th Time on Sunday

Breece Hall, Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner All Get Their Share of Green Spotlight vs. Big Blue
news

Jets Defense Focused on Getting Home for More QB Sacks

As Team Approaches 'Away' Game with Giants, John Franklin-Myers Says, 'We Have to Bring the QB Down'
news

Robert Saleh on Xavier Gipson's Jets' KR Role: 'He Took It and Ran with It'

'X', 5th in the NFL in PR Average, 10th in KR Average: 'You Come In and You Handle Business Every Day'
news

Where Are They Now: Jalin Marshall

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Ohio State
Advertising