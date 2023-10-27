Notebook | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants

After the Jets beat the Eagles without their starting cornerbacks, CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have both cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Giants.

"It does allow flexibility on the defense and allows you to do a couple things that you normally wouldn't without those two guys," HC Robert Saleh said.

As far as other injuries, Saleh ruled out rookie OL Joe Tippmann (quad) and said WR Irvin Charles (shoulder), who has been the team's starting gunner without Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols, is doubtful.

Echols, however, is slated to return from a hamstring injury he sustained against the Chiefs in Week 4.

Gardner and Reed will line up against a Giants receiving group that features TE Darren Waller, whose 35 catches and 380 yards lead the team. Waller, acquired in an offseason trade with the Raiders, is coming off a season-high 98 yards and his first score with his new team. He also had 7 catches from backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who has started each of the last two games for Daniel Jones (neck). Jones has been limited in practice this week and was ruled out Friday.