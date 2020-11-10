Jets Notebook | Sam Darnold: 'It's About Playing Ball With My Guys'

Jets QB Sam Darnold watched from the sideline on Monday night, the third game the team's signal-caller, captain and leader has missed because of an injured right shoulder. Like his teammates and the team's fans, he was disappointed in the result -- a 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

"Most of the guys, they understand that that was a very winnable game for us," Darnold said in a conference call on Tuesday. "It sucks whenever you lose in the NFL, whenever you lose, no matter what level. It's going to sting for everyone. We have to come back in and learn from our mistakes and continue to get better. That's all we can control right now."

Last week, Darnold was cautious, though optimistic, that he would respond to treatment that would allow him to face New England. But that simply was not the case and Joe Flacco stepped in.

The next target is the game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 22, in Darnold's native Southern California, after the Jets (0-9) take most of this week off.

"I like where his mindframe is and how he's approaching it," said Head Coach Adam Gase. "It comes down to how he feels when he goes through practice. The extra week is key. He knows how it needs to feel. Last week was a good indication where he did not feel well enough. We hope the extra time gives him a shot to play."

Darnold's right shoulder was injured in the Week 4 Thursday night game against Denver. He missed a couple of games, returned to play against Buffalo, then aggravated the injury on an ill-fated third-down scramble against Kansas City.

"It's still a day-to-day process for me now, making sure it's healthy and ready to go as soon as possible," Darnold said. "It's getting better every day and we continue to treat it and make sure I do everything every single day to make sure it's right. We haven't figured out a throwing regimen yet. Depending how it's feeling everyday I'm sure they will figure it out.