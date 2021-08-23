Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'His Process Is Phenomenal'

After the Jets' 23-14 victory over the Packers at Lambeau field on Saturday, first-year head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of Zach Wilson's teammates had nothing but praise for the team's rookie quarterback.

"His process is lightyears beyond a normal rookie," Saleh said on Saturday, reverting a bit into coachspeak.

On Monday's Zoom meeting with reporters, Saleh was asked to expand on his observation in terms the media and fans could better understand.

"When I talk process, I'm not necessarily talking about how he processes the game when the ball is snapped," Saleh said. "I'm talking about the way he goes about his day-to-day business and the way he studies tape, how he studies the night before, what he's doing and the things he's asking the video guys, the information he wants.

"Just from speaking from a defensive standpoint, I've been fortunate to coach some of the best linebackers this game has ever had. Those guys were swimming their first year and were grabbing at things to try and figure it out. This young man has a tremendous process on how he gets to gameday. It's that process that we trust, it's why he'll continue to grow and fix mistakes that he may have. That's why we talk about how his process is phenomenal.