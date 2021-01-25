Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes It's Clear Jets Are Headed in the Right Direction 

Meet Robert Saleh, the Jets' new leader. You could call his task with the Green & White "The Coach's Gambit" because the cerebral Saleh is a coach in a fast and physical game. He's also a strong chess player, perhaps not Grandmaster-caliber, but he has a rating that falls a bit below an "expert" ranking.

"I think it's good any time you can put yourself into a strategic mindset, and obviously football is the ultimate game of strategy," Saleh said last week. "And you can scheme your connection with players. There's a slow type of game with chess, then there's speed chess, being able to do both, I enjoy both.

"I do think there's a correlation in how the mind works and how the mind thinks and how it makes decisions, and how the speed at which it can work under duress. Is it the only thing. I do enjoy the game and I do think there's a correlation with how the mind thinks."

Saleh began playing chess, with his brother David, when both were youngsters at home in Dearborn, MI. Neither had any formal training in the game.

"He's very, very meticulous, very methodical," David Saleh said of his brother's approach to the game in a 2017 article in The Sacramento Bee, which was published when he was hired at the 49ers defensive coordinator. "He really thinks everything out. We don't like to lose to one another. Sometimes you wouldn't let the other get up from the table unless we played again."

Expert chess players carry ratings between 2,000 and 2,199. Robert Saleh, for all his prowess on the chess board, admits he's good, but not that good.

"I got to around 1,800, which is pretty good, but I'm no chess Master," he said. "I'm pretty good, but to say I'm an advanced player, probably not."

For Christopher Johnson, First Impression: Impressive

Jets Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson said he took an instant liking to Saleh during their initial interview, even though the relatively impersonal virtual environment necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we met with Robert, I was struck by his presence," Johnson said. "He displayed an ability to engage with us in a virtual interview. He also clearly communicated a vision of this team that aligns with ours. When we met in person, it validated everything we believed following our initial meeting. Robert has shown through his journey here that he is a leader, one that will engage the entire team and will partner with [GM] Joe [Douglas] to continue building the culture of a winning organization. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to innovate, motivate and collaborate.

"His character and passion are what this team needs."

Saleh said the feeling was mutual from the get-go.

"When you meet Christopher Johnson, he's such a genuine human being," Saleh said. "He displays an incredible amount of humanity. He has a tremendous amount of passion to get the organization moving in the right direction. You can feel the authenticity, the heart to do it right and the ability to listen to different ideas. It's people that make things work and it starts at the top with Christopher Johnson, Joe and [team president] Hymie [Elhai], some of the best people I've been around. I've seen this formula work, and it's clear this organization is going in the right direction."