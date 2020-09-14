Jets Notebook: RB Le'Veon Bell Could Miss a Couple of Weeks with a Hamstring Injury 

Over the past two seasons, Jets coaches have worked with Darnold to get his mechanics more in tune, to make sure his torso and his feet are pointed in the same direction. Asked if that remains an issue, Darnold admitted he remains a work in progress in his third season in the NFL.

"I think it's just tying my feet to my eyes," he said. "I was working on it this offseason. It's a matter of just going out and doing it in a game. It's really as simple as that." He added: "It's just me missing throws. I look at the tape and I know where it's coming from. My feet need to be aligned with my eyes, and my footwork. That's really it."

The slow start cost the Jets dearly. Darnold said he began to feel more comfortable late in the second quarter, during a two-minute drill that led to Sam Ficken's 31-yard field goal. Overall, Darnold completed 21-of-35 passes (60%) for 215 yards (with a chunk of those yards coming on a 69-yard scoring pass to Jamison Crowder), with 1 TD and 1 interception.