Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Progressing, But Status Uncertain for Dolphins Game

Herndon Comes to Life

TE Chris Herndon endured a dropped pass early in Sunday's game. And the immediate thought was here we go again for a skillful player who is considered an important part of the Jets' offensive attack.

But Herndon blocked out the questions and the miscues to have a strong game against the Chargers. He may have had only two receptions, but one was for a TD and the other was an impressive, twisting grab over the middle on a pass from QB Joe Flacco.

"We're struggling as a team," Flacco said. "It all kind of goes together. He [Herndon] has a lot of ability, but when you're on a team that's struggling to put it all together there are a lot of battles you're having with yourself. Not a lot of guys have had a ton of opportunities to make plays. When you're pressing, sometimes it doesn't end in a good outcome. The more we get him involved, the less he'll feel the pressure to make it happen and things will start coming to him."

Herndon, who missed a chunk of last season, had a strong training camp and was seen as a linchpin in the offense. But those expectations were put on hold most of the season as the Jets dealt with injuries and searched for an elusive victory. Through 10 games, Herndon has been targeted 27 times and has 16 receptions, fourth on the team, for 133 yards.

"We're really hopeful he can build on that game," Adam Gase said. "I hated to see him drop that first throw to him. Going back and watching the film, he didn't turn his head. He was trying to look it in, and I thought he had some room to run. To see him make the one crossing catch with the linebacker in his face was big play in the game. To see him have success knowing how hard he's been working, to see him doing everything right, to see him have success is a big positive for us."