Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold: 'No One Is Going to Back Down'

Two games, two losses.

The message, though, from QB Sam Darnold on Monday: "I've been saying this to the guys in the locker room ... no one is going to back down to the challenge."

Darnold added: "We need to do less talking and more action."

The next challenge for the Jets (0-2) comes Sunday at Indianapolis (1-1) and Darnold might have to adjust yet again. His roster of wide receivers has been in flux because of injuries since the start of training camp and now starting center Connor McGovern, who left Sunday's game with an hamstring injury, was called "week to week" by Head Coach Adam Gase.

"The guy wants to try and see if he can go this week," Gase said.

If McGovern, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, can't go, Darnold will take snaps from Josh Andrews, another free-agent acquired by General Manager Joe Douglas.

"It will be Josh unless something changes between now and Sunday," Gase said. "He's been in this league [now in his fifth season, two with the Eagles, two with the Colts]. He's a smart guy who knows how to play the game."

In addition to McGovern, one of Darnold's targets – wide receiver Breshad Perriman -- has a sprained ankle and could miss a game, possibly two, according to Gase. When asked about Darnold's go-to wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, who missed Sunday's loss against the 49ers, Gase said that he did not "have a great answer" on his status.

"We just go back to work guys we have that are healthy and get those guys playing as well as we can," Gase said. "We have to find ways to improve each week. This week we did some things better [than in Week 1 at Buffalo], but not enough, obviously. We have to apply what we've learned from week to week and get ourselves into position to win the football game on Sunday. We've got to clean things up during the week and apply them on Sunday."