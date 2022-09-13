Jets Notebook | Mixed Bag for O-Line in Week 1

After an offseason marked by a lack of ideal continuity, the Jets offensive line took another hit last week prior to their season-opening loss to the Ravens. Veteran LT Duane Brown got injured in practice last Monday and was placed on injured reserve Saturday, necessitating a George Fant shift across the line to LT and rookie Max Mitchell's insertion into the starting lineup at RT. The gameday results were uneven as the Jets fared well on the ground but QB Joe Flacco was sacked three times and hit on 11 occasions during a 24-9 loss.

"Not good enough," C Connor McGovern told reporters Monday. "We gave up that many pressures, not giving Flacco the time he needs. We obviously need to be better. I think we have kind of started to find our way a little bit in the run game. I know at one point, I think going into the half, we were averaging six yards a carry or something like that. So, we just have to keep building on that and then just making a lot of improvements in the protection side."

The Jets averaged 5.7 yards on their 13 run attempts in the first half and they got 22-yard and 14-yard carries from Michael Carter and Breece Hall. It looked like a 100-yard day could be in the offing for Carter, but the second-year runner had just two carries in the final 30 minutes after amassing 53 yards on his eight attempts in the first 30 minutes. A 10-3 halftime deficit grew to 14 and 21 points in the third quarter after a pair of long Lamar Jackson scoring passes and the Jets' plan changed.

McGovern said of the run game: "I think that's how they built this offensive line; you build off the outside zone, you throw in inside zone and gap schemes to throw curveballs, you run play action pass, everybody knows what this tree is. That's what we're built to do, this system works really well in close games and keeping stuff tight, and once you let the game get out of hand like we kind of did there in the third quarter, then it's just drop back. You're trying to make do with what you have and get the big chunk plays and score fast and get as many possessions as you can. When a d-line knows that that's coming, it's a lot harder to protect."

The line will face a Browns team in week two that racked up four sacks of Baker Mayfield and held the Panthers to just 54 yards on the ground in Cleveland's Week 1 win. Myles Garrett, who has racked up multiple sacks in three of the four games he's played against the Jets, and Jadeveon Clowney, who had 9 sacks last year for the Browns, form one of the better edge duos in the NFL. Barring any injuries, the Jets should line up with the same five starters along the line Sunday in Cleveland.