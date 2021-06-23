Jets Notebook | Mike LaFleur for the Offense; Jeff Ulbrich for the Defense

Two of Jets' head coach Robert Saleh's key assistants — the fresh-faced offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the bearded (green Jets cap on backward) defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich — met with the media during the team's recent minicamp and provided updates on their respective units.

LaFleur Likes the Tight Ends' Professional Approach

LaFleur, of course, was peppered with questions about rookie QB Zach Wilson. He also spoke extensively about some of the guys Wilson is likely to be collaborating with -- including the tight ends -- with a specific focus on Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco (now the team's fullback), and a nod to free-agent WR Keelan Cole.

"They're all competing," LaFleur said of the TEs. "It's a cool group because there's a good mix of a little bit of youth but also a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. Griff [Ryan Griffin], [Tyler] Kroft, and Herndon going into his fourth year, and obviously Wesco. It's a group that, they're pros. They approach it the right way, they're prepared. You just know what you're going to get from them. Every single day, it's not like they have ups and downs."

LaFleur said that he first encountered Wesco (6-3, 267) at the 2019 Senior Bowl, where he played the tight end as a fullback. As part of the 49ers staff, San Francisco used the fullback position more than any NFL team. Kyle Juszczyk started 51 of his 58 games with the 49ers from 2017-20, leading all fullbacks with 1,918 snaps played over that span (33.1 per game).

"I got to know Wesco before I knew any of these guys from our Senior Bowl, where we played him a bit at fullback," LaFleur said. "You like to have a fullback. You like to be in those traditional 21-personnel formations, it just keeps the defense balanced a little bit more. You can go lead their way so you can control the angles, particularly in the run game and obviously all the play passes that come off of it. Juice [Juszczyk] was the traditional fullback.