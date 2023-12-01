Notebook | Jets Hopeful T Mekhi Becton and G Wes Schweitzer Return vs. Falcons

*Pressing vs. Playing *Earlier this week, HC Robert Saleh said that star RB Breece Hall needs to do a better job getting "grimy" yards as opposed to pressing to make a play.

"That means lowering your shoulder, getting dirty, getting grimy, finishing runs and not trying to find ways to bounce and make people miss at the line of scrimmage all the time because these guys are hunting," he said. He added: "When you press, you're going to try to create an explosive every single play and you're going to lose that style of play that makes you special. He's a big back, he's 220 pounds, and he's got elite speed, but he also has elite ability to lower his shoulder and get vertical when he needs to. Once he reconnects to that, I think we'll start seeing him for what we know he is."

Hall, who leads the Jets with 124 carries, 569 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, took to social media to say he welcomes constructive criticism.

"I just took it like if you're not able to call out your best players on offense, you can't really call out anybody," Hall told reporters Thursday. "Last week I said I take pride in being the 'A' player, so if I get called out you can't be in your feelings about it or you can't be sad about it, it just is what it is. You just have to be better and just take the yards when they are given."

The Jets have struggled to establish a rushing attack lately. The offense averages 93.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 27. It ranked No. 12 in Weeks 1-7 (117.5 yds/g) and last in the league in Weeks 8-12 (64.4). The Green & White have dealt with multiple offensive line combinations and Hall has been balancing trying to make a play to spark the offense and making the right play.