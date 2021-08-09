Jets Notebook | Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner Excited to Work Together 

DC Jeff Ulbrich on Jets' Run Game

The Jets' multi-pronged rushing attack earned a glowing endorsement last week -- from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

He said that the running back by committee approach is "an absolute pain in the ass'' to prepare for and defend because of its complexity and the ever-changing personnel, and the varied running styles the RBs bring to the attack.

"There's something to it, that each guy brings a little something different to it," Ulbrich said of the offense now being fine-tuned by OC Mike LaFleur. "The system itself is the strain. There's this run game that is just, it's scientific. It's so deliberate in the way they do everything and the way they block, the way they climb, the way they scheme you, the way they target you, the whole thing. Their run game is exceptional. But then it's the play-pass that comes off that run game, that's where the explosives lie. Probably less that it's running back committee, it's more the system that's really challenging. The beauty of it is, this is as hard as it gets. For us to see it every single day is great for our defensive development."

As the Jets prepare for their first preseason game -- Saturday against the Giants -- Ulbrich is sending a not too subtle message to DCs around the league: Get ready.