Jets Notebook | Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner Excited to Work Together 

Gator and Seminole Will Be a Formidable Safety Pair; DC Jeff Ulbrich Says Jets’ Run Game Will Challenge Every Defense

Aug 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

It has taken years and hundreds of plays from scrimmage to unite two Florida men in the Jets' secondary: Marcus Maye from the University of Florida and Lamarcus Joyner from Florida State.

"I told him, when I think about it, I've never been on the field with a Seminole," the Gator Maye told Eric Allen in his "2-Minute Drill" segment on nyjets.com, referring to his new teammate at safety. "It was weird, but we're doing well, communicating, getting better each day. We're excited to work with each other. I'm learning from him, picking his brain

"He can come down and make plays. I haven't seen many guys tackle and run the way he does with no hesitation. He can play deep in the box, and there's a number of things we can do."

Joyner (5-8, 185) played the past two seasons with the Raiders, registering 115 tackles, 8 PDs and 9 TFLs while appearing in 28 games and making 16 starts. Last season, Joyner finished with 66 tackles, 6 TFLs and 5 PDs. During Saturday night's scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, Joyner's PD of a Zach Wilson pass served as an assist on a C.J. Mosley INT and Joyner had another PD that he nearly came down with himself.

It's no secret that Maye, 28, the longest-tenured Jets player who is playing the 2021 NFL season on the franchise tag, will continue to be a key player in the Green & White's secondary.

The former second-round pick is coming off his best season. Maye started all 16 games, intercepted 2 passes, recorded 2 sacks and forced 2 fumbles. He was a captain and was voted the Jets' MVP.

"Marcus is a professional. He's been playing for a while ... so he's been through it," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's seen the business side of it. And just like every player, he's got full control over the way he shows up to work every single day and he's got full control over what he puts on tape, and what he's put on tape is pretty good."

With a new coaching staff and a new scheme, in many ways, the Jets' defense will be following the lead of No. 20.

"There are a lot of great guys in this league, and I feel like I'm right there with all of them," Maye said.

DC Jeff Ulbrich on Jets' Run Game
The Jets' multi-pronged rushing attack earned a glowing endorsement last week -- from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

He said that the running back by committee approach is "an absolute pain in the ass'' to prepare for and defend because of its complexity and the ever-changing personnel, and the varied running styles the RBs bring to the attack.

"There's something to it, that each guy brings a little something different to it," Ulbrich said of the offense now being fine-tuned by OC Mike LaFleur. "The system itself is the strain. There's this run game that is just, it's scientific. It's so deliberate in the way they do everything and the way they block, the way they climb, the way they scheme you, the way they target you, the whole thing. Their run game is exceptional. But then it's the play-pass that comes off that run game, that's where the explosives lie. Probably less that it's running back committee, it's more the system that's really challenging. The beauty of it is, this is as hard as it gets. For us to see it every single day is great for our defensive development."

As the Jets prepare for their first preseason game -- Saturday against the Giants -- Ulbrich is sending a not too subtle message to DCs around the league: Get ready.

"I would say the major thing, and the one thing that is absolutely critical within that offense as far as I'm concerned is, is speed," he said. "Guys that can really stress the edge. If you can get our guys really overreacting to the run, starting to cross over and go lateral, that's where the play-pass comes to life. Shots down the field, quarterback moving, whatever the case may be, it's really the speed of the guys, and they got that. Three of those, maybe four of those five guys have exceptional speed. Major strain, but it gets us better for sure."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from Week 2 of Jets Training Camp

See All of the Top Images from the Second Week of Practices at Jets Training Camp

Michael Carter II & Tyler Kroft
1 / 93

Michael Carter II & Tyler Kroft

Jamien Sherwood, Carl Lawson & Hamsah Nasirildeen
2 / 93

Jamien Sherwood, Carl Lawson & Hamsah Nasirildeen

Corey Davis & Tevin Coleman
3 / 93

Corey Davis & Tevin Coleman

C.J. Mosley
4 / 93

C.J. Mosley

Keelan Cole
5 / 93

Keelan Cole

Marcus Maye
6 / 93

Marcus Maye

Jamison Crowder
7 / 93

Jamison Crowder

Jarrad Davis
8 / 93

Jarrad Davis

Denzel Mims & Jason Pinnock
9 / 93

Denzel Mims & Jason Pinnock

Zach Wilson
10 / 93

Zach Wilson

Morgan Moses
11 / 93

Morgan Moses

Mekhi Becton
12 / 93

Mekhi Becton

Connor McGovern
13 / 93

Connor McGovern

Tevin Coleman
14 / 93

Tevin Coleman

Michael Carter II & Isaiah Dunn
15 / 93

Michael Carter II & Isaiah Dunn

Chris Herndon
16 / 93

Chris Herndon

Josh Malone
17 / 93

Josh Malone

Michael Carter
18 / 93

Michael Carter

Jason Pinnock & Matt Cole
19 / 93

Jason Pinnock & Matt Cole

Austin Walter
20 / 93

Austin Walter

Greg Van Roten
21 / 93

Greg Van Roten

Connor McGovern
22 / 93

Connor McGovern

Corey Davis
23 / 93

Corey Davis

Elijah Moore
24 / 93

Elijah Moore

Chris Herndon
25 / 93

Chris Herndon

Ryan Griffin
26 / 93

Ryan Griffin

Austin Walter
27 / 93

Austin Walter

La'Mical Perine
28 / 93

La'Mical Perine

Hamsah Nasirildeen
29 / 93

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Denzel Mims
30 / 93

Denzel Mims

31 / 93
Jarrad Davis
32 / 93

Jarrad Davis

Bless Austin
33 / 93

Bless Austin

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson
34 / 93

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson

Elijah Moore
35 / 93

Elijah Moore

Denzel Mims
36 / 93

Denzel Mims

Keelan Cole
37 / 93

Keelan Cole

Morgan Moses
38 / 93

Morgan Moses

Braxton Berrios & Michael Carter II
39 / 93

Braxton Berrios & Michael Carter II

40 / 93
Elijah Moore
41 / 93

Elijah Moore

Jason Pinnock
42 / 93

Jason Pinnock

Justin Hardee & Vyncint Smith
43 / 93

Justin Hardee & Vyncint Smith

Folorunso Fatukasi
44 / 93

Folorunso Fatukasi

Tevin Coleman
45 / 93

Tevin Coleman

Bryce Huff
46 / 93

Bryce Huff

Braxton Berrios
47 / 93

Braxton Berrios

Jeff Smith
48 / 93

Jeff Smith

Connor McGovern
49 / 93

Connor McGovern

50 / 93
Mekhi Becton & Carl Lawson
51 / 93

Mekhi Becton & Carl Lawson

Jamison Crowder & Michael Carter II
52 / 93

Jamison Crowder & Michael Carter II

Elijah Moore
53 / 93

Elijah Moore

Bryce Huff
54 / 93

Bryce Huff

James Morgan
55 / 93

James Morgan

Mekhi Becton
56 / 93

Mekhi Becton

Mike White
57 / 93

Mike White

Robert Saleh
58 / 93

Robert Saleh

Justin Hardee & Lawrence Cager
59 / 93

Justin Hardee & Lawrence Cager

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur
60 / 93

Robert Saleh & Mike LaFleur

Jeff Ulbrich
61 / 93

Jeff Ulbrich

J.T. Hassell
62 / 93

J.T. Hassell

Mike LaFleur & Braxton Berrios
63 / 93

Mike LaFleur & Braxton Berrios

Ty Johnson
64 / 93

Ty Johnson

Sheldon Rankins
65 / 93

Sheldon Rankins

Justin Hardee & Robert Saleh
66 / 93

Justin Hardee & Robert Saleh

Mike White
67 / 93

Mike White

Bryce Hall
68 / 93

Bryce Hall

Jamien Sherwood & Hamsah Nasirildeen
69 / 93

Jamien Sherwood & Hamsah Nasirildeen

70 / 93
Marcus Maye
71 / 93

Marcus Maye

Michael Carter II
72 / 93

Michael Carter II

Dan Brown
73 / 93

Dan Brown

74 / 93
Justin Hardee & Brandin Echols
75 / 93

Justin Hardee & Brandin Echols

76 / 93
77 / 93
Zach Wilson
78 / 93

Zach Wilson

Braxton Berrios
79 / 93

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios
80 / 93

Braxton Berrios

Josh Adams
81 / 93

Josh Adams

Vyncint Smith
82 / 93

Vyncint Smith

83 / 93
Chris Herndon
84 / 93

Chris Herndon

La'Mical Perine
85 / 93

La'Mical Perine

Tevin Coleman
86 / 93

Tevin Coleman

Michael Carter
87 / 93

Michael Carter

Corey Davis
88 / 93

Corey Davis

Josh Johnson
89 / 93

Josh Johnson

Lamarcus Joyner & Ryan Griffin
90 / 93

Lamarcus Joyner & Ryan Griffin

Robert Saleh
91 / 93

Robert Saleh

Jamison Crowder
92 / 93

Jamison Crowder

93 / 93
Hold the Phone?
In many ways the NFL has its own language -- relatively new phrases like "red zone" to describe plays inside the 20-yard line. There are, however, some throwbacks that only mean something to folks of a certain age.

In Jets camp last week, HC Robert Saleh's reference to structures for communication that once occupied space on street corners throughout the U.S. elicited a novel question after he offered insight on wide receivers.

"It's different because in this [offensive] system, we are much tighter and we're more in a phone booth as wide receivers," Saleh said. "It's not just playing out in space and having easy releases and having wiggle room. There's a lot more fighting for leverage. ... Your lower half comes into play a heck of a lot more, especially when you're in a phone booth."

Next question: "Do the players ever ask what a phone booth is?"

Saleh's response, with a chuckle: "They don't. I hope they do [know what it is]."

Not only wide receivers get to see how many big men can fit in a phone booth, the description also applies to quarterbacks who find themselves in a shrinking pocket.

In these days of cellphones (and no dial tones), perhaps the only place that players ever will see a phone booth is in an "old" movie or on a trip to London. And what about a rotary dial? Don't ask.

Advertising