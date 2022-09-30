Jets Notebook | LB Kwon Alexander 'Will Bring Something Unique' to Lineup

HC Robert Saleh Calls Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick a ‘Badass’; D.J. Reed Says Diontae Johnson Is ‘Underrated’

Sep 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
friday-nb-steelers-E_SS1_3403

With LB Quincy Williams (ankle) out of the lineup, Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris are the next men up in their first season with the Jets.

"Obviously, Quincy has tremendous speed, that's hard to replicate," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "But Kwon brings a different level of experience and communication and a guy that's just got more years doing it. Both bring tremendous value, but Kwon will bring something unique and special, too, so, excited for him to get his opportunity to start here and play more."

Alexander's calling cards have been big hits and "infectious energy" as HC Robert Saleh said after Alexander signed in July.

"I approach it like life -- I just go out and have fun," Alexander said. "These guys are getting it now, they're having fun, getting takeaways. Everything is coming together. We have a new team, so we have to build the chemistry and get to know all the guys. Everything is going legendary and we're going to do well this weekend."

Alexander and Harris, who signed in March, both have familiarity with Ulbrich's system. Alexander played with the 49ers as a part of their Super Bowl run in 2019 and was traded to the Saints midway through the 2020 season. Harris spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco after he was drafted out of Florida in the sixth round in 2018.

"Coming from safety to linebacker last year, I have started every year I have played in this league for five years, so there is really no fall off," Harris said. "So, when you come in the game, you got to be mentally ready and physically prepared. Whenever one of our guys comes in you got to be ready to go and make your plays."

The Steel City 'Badass'
The Jets' offense will challenge an impressive Steelers defense on Sunday, led by All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Alabama product has 24 tackles, 2 interceptions and a pick-six this season, and Saleh had a choice word to describe him Friday.

"He is a phenomenal football player," he said. "Very instinctive. He's not undisciplined and in any sense of the imagination, but sometimes he's not going to do his job because he knows where the play is going. So, he's going to do a little bit more. He's a badass, let's put it that way. It's going to be a great challenge for the offense."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Steelers Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 4 matchup against the Steelers.

E_SZ1_5741
1 / 43
E_SZ1_5788
2 / 43
E_SZ1_5642
3 / 43
E_SZ1_5382
4 / 43
E_SA106904
5 / 43
E_SZ2_6929 (2)
6 / 43
E_SZ2_7131
7 / 43
E_SZ2_7294
8 / 43
E_SZ2_7020
9 / 43
E_SZ2_6765
10 / 43
E_SZ2_6646
11 / 43
E_SZ2_6866
12 / 43
E_SZ2_6733
13 / 43
E_SZ2_6401
14 / 43
E_SZ1_5788 (2)
15 / 43
E_SZ1_5058
16 / 43
E_SZ1_5121
17 / 43
E_SZ1_5276
18 / 43
E_SZ1_4741
19 / 43
E_SZ1_5248
20 / 43
E_SA107012
21 / 43
E_SZ1_4558
22 / 43
E_SZ1_4402
23 / 43
E_SZ2_7105
24 / 43
E_SZ1_4310
25 / 43
E_SS1_0032
26 / 43
E_SS2_9970
27 / 43
E_SS2_9889
28 / 43
E_SS2_9661
29 / 43
E_SS2_9717
30 / 43
E_SS2_9768
31 / 43
E_SS2_9487
32 / 43
E_SS2_9377
33 / 43
E_SS2_9170
34 / 43
E_SS2_9023
35 / 43
E_SS2_8960
36 / 43
E_SS2_8991
37 / 43
E_SS2_8710
38 / 43
E_SS2_8753
39 / 43
E_SS2_8642
40 / 43
E_SS2_8145
41 / 43
E_SS1_0123
42 / 43
E_SS2_8069
43 / 43
Reed-Johnson Pt. 2
The Steelers have a talented receiver corps led by Diontae Johnson, whose 15 games of at least 5 receptions is the longest active streak in the NFL. Jets CB D.J. Reed ranks second in passer rating allowed in single coverage among CBs at 2.9. Last season with the Seahawks, Reed played against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and had 9 tackles and 2 pass defenses.

"Really good receiver, very underrated," Reed said of Johnson. "He gives great work off the line. He's really quick out of his breaks. He does a good job of separating from DBs, so that's going to be a fun matchup.

"I'm going to go back to watch the tape of me playing against him last year because I had some one-on-one reps with Diontae. So just look to see you know what he did, how he won because he won some and I won some going back and forth. I'm looking forward to playing against him."

