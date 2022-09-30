Jets Notebook | LB Kwon Alexander 'Will Bring Something Unique' to Lineup

With LB Quincy Williams (ankle) out of the lineup, Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris are the next men up in their first season with the Jets.

"Obviously, Quincy has tremendous speed, that's hard to replicate," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "But Kwon brings a different level of experience and communication and a guy that's just got more years doing it. Both bring tremendous value, but Kwon will bring something unique and special, too, so, excited for him to get his opportunity to start here and play more."

Alexander's calling cards have been big hits and "infectious energy" as HC Robert Saleh said after Alexander signed in July.

"I approach it like life -- I just go out and have fun," Alexander said. "These guys are getting it now, they're having fun, getting takeaways. Everything is coming together. We have a new team, so we have to build the chemistry and get to know all the guys. Everything is going legendary and we're going to do well this weekend."

Alexander and Harris, who signed in March, both have familiarity with Ulbrich's system. Alexander played with the 49ers as a part of their Super Bowl run in 2019 and was traded to the Saints midway through the 2020 season. Harris spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco after he was drafted out of Florida in the sixth round in 2018.