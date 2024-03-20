Notebook | Former Teammate Kurt Benkert in Awe of Aaron Rodgers' 'Hidden Attributes'

As a 20-something quarterback signed by the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Kurt Benkert will be the first to admit that his initial encounter with Aaron Rodgers was a bit unique.

"Going in for camp, I got into the bathroom and he's walking up right next to me at a urinal," Benkert said. "It was my first time meeting him. He knew my face, he's my childhood favorite player. I didn't expect to meet this way. It was a funny moment. He enjoys stuff like that. We only made eye contact the whole time!"

Over four professional seasons (after a collegiate career at East Carolina and Virginia) Benkert signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent bounced from the practice squad to injured reserve to the practice squad without ever appearing in a game. He landed in Green Bay for a season, taking a grand total of two snaps (both kneel-downs) in a December game. Then off to San Francisco for another stint on a practice squad.

He's gone on to a different career, working for the fantasy football app Sleeper, has signed on with a professional gaming team and also launched the "Pocket Presence" show on YouTube in which he teaches about the intricacies of the game using the Madden NFL video game.

"Our relationship grew so fast -- he appreciated that I was not just 24/7 football," Benkert told Eric Allen on this week's edition of "The Official Jets’ Podcast." "It was important for me to have balance in my life, I do know how to disconnect. He's had experience with guys who don't know how to do that. He has things outside football he's interested in and from the beginning I'm not trying to ask him football questions all the time. We had common interests outside football. He knew I was into gaming, he was playing Halo and that was our first connection. He loved that I wasn't afraid to speak my mind in the media. That's how I've always been, and he appreciated that."

Though he's 12 years Rodgers' junior and they were only teammates for a heartbeat, in NFL terms, Benkert (28) offered valuable insights about the four-time NFL MVP who is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that derailed his -- and the Jets season -- only four snaps into the opener last Sept. 11.

"I almost cried," Benkert said about watching Rodgers crumple to the MetLife Stadium turf. "I felt my stomach sink."

He added: "This year again looks like a good opportunity, the defense should be better and the offense, I just think he's going to play well. The Achilles doesn't affect his style as much as other guys. He's a scrambler, but he doesn't scramble to run, he scrambles to get out of a space and doesn't need that extra burst to change a game. He just needs to evade that first guy, he has enough to make a guy miss, to play in his frame his precision passing game isn't going to change."

So what does Aaron Rodgers bring to the table?

"There is not a look he has not seen," Benkert said. "When you've been in it that long, you don't have to study film as long. He knows what he's looking for. He's not just watching [all the film], he's looking at third downs, red zone, special situations breaking the game down specifically. What are they [opposing defenses] doing that's in his tool bag?

"He's not wasting as much time on things that don't matter. A guy who has been in every situation possible can bring guys into the huddle and tell them 'this is what to expect.'