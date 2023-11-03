Notebook | Joe Tippmann and Duane Brown Could Return to OL vs. Chargers

The Jets will likely start their fifth offensive line combination Monday night against the Chargers after OL Connor McGovern (knee) and Wes Schweitzer (calf) landed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The group, however, could get reinforcements in rookie C/G Joe Tippmann, who missed last week's game with a quad injury, and Duane Brown, who returned to practice on Thursday. Brown has missed the last five games because of shoulder and hip ailments.

"We'll see again today and see where he's at," HC Robert Saleh said on Friday. "It's been a month now since he's gotten pads on, so the feedback tomorrow when he bangs bodies and how his body feels will be a big part of that decision."

They were both limited in Thursday's practice, as was LG Laken Tomlinson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The final injury report will be released on Saturday.

Brown, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, told reporters his shoulder is at full strength after what he described as an "ambitious" initial recovery time.

Brown was asked about the idea of playing right tackle, a position he hasn't played in his 17-year career, as Mekhi Becton has played LT in Brown's absence.