Jets Notebook | Joe Flacco Named Starter vs. Chargers for Injured Sam Darnold 

Getting Back at It

As the Jets battle to secure their first win of the season, Gase said he saw some positives on offense and small improvements on defense. Still, the head coach said the team needs more.

"I think really, offensively, the biggest thing is always going to be battling until we prove we can beat man-coverage consistently," he said. "We had some really good plays this last game where we won one-on-one matchps and made the other side pay for it. Defensively, we have to get better at getting people off the field. We have to get teams in third and long, avoid double-digit drives. There are a lot of details we can clean up."

Injury Update

Other than Darnold's status, perhaps the biggest injury concern centered on rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, who left the Patriots game early on and did not return. He sustained a chest injury, but is expected to play against the Chargers.

"They [trainers and doctors] went through everything while the game was going on, did all kinds of tests, but for whatever reason he couldn't get back out there," Gase said. "He wasn't feeling comfortable. The next day he was double- and triple-checked. It all seems to be OK. He was struggling in that game. I don't have a great explanation for it. I'm just glad he's alright."

In other injury news: Gase said that K Sam Ficken (groin) is likely to be available on Sunday; DL Quinnen Willams (hamstring) will be limited in practice this week; LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) is unlikely to play on Sunday; DL Harry Anderson (knee/ankle) could miss practice time; and the status of CB Brian Poole (shoulder/knee) depends on how he progresses this week.

Games on the Left Coast

When the Jets travel to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it will be the start of a string of three games on the West Coast in a five-week span.

After facing the Chargers and rookie QB Justin Herbert, the Jets will host Miami (Nov. 29) and then Las Vegas (Dec. 6) before games at Seattle (Dec. 13) and at the Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 20).

In 2020, the Jets are slated to travel 17,246 miles, 12th-most among NFL teams. The Seahawks are No. 1, traveling 29,982. The Jets are fourth among the other AFC East teams, behind Miami (21,183), Buffalo (20,066) and New England (19,266). Under the NFL's opponents rotation schedule, the division plays teams in the AFC and NFC West this season.

In 2019, the Jets (6,730) were the only team in the league to travel fewer than 8,000 miles during the course of the regular season. By contrast, the Raiders (who were still in Oakland) logged the most, 32,023 miles. The top five teams (Raiders, Rams, Chargers, Seahawks and 49ers) in terms of travel miles all call the West Coast home.

Thanks to my colleague Randy Lange for passing along some facts and figures about the Jets' past forays to the West Coast. ...