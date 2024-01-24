Notebook | Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'Seven Wins Are Not Enough. We Have to Do Better'

HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers in ’24: ‘I Think He’s Going to Be as Driven as Ever’

Jan 24, 2024 at 12:43 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ1_2966-douglas

Head coach Robert Saleh believes 2024 "is going to be special" for the Jets.

"We wanted to start '24 with a win," he said about the season-ending victory at New England that ended the Jets' 15-game losing streak against the Patriots. "We're expecting to get a lot of wins and we're not expecting to be in the same position in a year that we're in now.

"We expect to be something better."

After consecutive 7-10 seasons, Saleh told Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast" that "the message is that we're 1-0 in 2024 and the expectation is to work our tails off with the same deliberate mindset that we attacked last offseason with."

He added: "When the time comes [in September] to put ourselves in position to go 2-0, we'll be prepared to do it."

Saleh acknowledged there's much work to be done. While the defense was again an elite unit, the offense was another story. The Jets used four starting quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian -- who played behind 13 different combinations of players on the offensive line. Rodgers will be back and there's a young, emerging core on offense that is likely to be strengthened via free agency and April's NFL Draft.

"There's a lot of positives," Saleh said. "You can either mope and complain about what happened or you can try to find silver linings that you can build and grow off. A lot of young guys got way more reps than we anticipated and because of it we feel like we got some guys we can build off."

At the top of his list were undrafted free-agent wide receivers Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee, O-linemen Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren -- all first-year players -- and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

"Even Garrett [Wilson] and Breece [Hall] took a big step," he said. "Max [Mitchell] took a big step. There's a lot of growth and these guys are going to be the foundation of this football team."

The defense led the league in allowing the fewest yards per play and is anchored by a group of young emerging stars like Quinnen and Quincy Williams, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald. There will be decisions to be made -- Bryce Huff and Jordan Whitehead have expiring contracts (also Mekhi Becton and Carl Lawson), as do special team standouts Greg Zuerlein and Thomas Morstead.

"Defensively we played a lot of really good quarterbacks, and the defense held its own and for most part played well," Saleh said. "We finished top 5 in most categories." He added: "There were a lot of positives, but we can't turn a blind eye to all the things we need to get corrected."

Rodgers, who turned 40 in December, worked diligently to recover from his injury as quickly as possible. He was elevated to the active roster after his birthday, but because the Jets were not in playoff contention, he served as the scout team quarterback in practice as the team won three of its last five games.

"He's a special talent, I think that was good for everyone to watch, to reconnect to who he is and what type of player he is," Saleh said of Rodgers' work against the first-team defense in practice.. "He's a game changer, he's elite in every sense you can conjure. It's special. It was bittersweet -- you're watching and it's like what could have been. With that misfortune comes fuel. I think he's going to be as driven as ever along with the rest of our football team."

General manager Joe Douglas, the guy who engineered the trade for Rodgers last April days before the NFL Draft, said he, too, was conflicted watching Rodgers back on the practice field.

"It was bittersweet the last three weeks [of the season], watching him run the scout team and go against first-team defense almost every day," Douglas said. "Some of the throws he made in practice took you back to camp, your heart sinks a little bit thinking about losing him for the year.

"The fire's still blazing, he's the ultimate competitor and he still wants to prove everybody wrong. I love where he's at right now, and can't wait for OTAs, I'm sure he can't either. There's a lot of people coming back with a renewed purpose and on a mission."

Douglas had special praise for two of his 2022 draft picks on offense -- Hall and Wilson -- whom he called "cornerstone players" and spoke glowingly about Pro Bowl linebacker Quincy Williams, a guy Douglas plucked off waivers after he was cut by Jacksonville. The GM knows, however, that he'll need to bolster the offensive line.

"Ultimately, it was not good enough," Douglas said. "I'm proud of way guys competed, there's a lot of character on this team, these guys had a lot of opportunities to not finish as strong, but they battled and they proved the type of character there is in this locker room. But ultimately, seven wins are not enough. We have to be better."

He added: "There's been a lot of adversity thrown at us on the offensive side of the ball when it comes to injuries and changes to the depth chart. This team's battled, battled through a lot. But I don't want adversity to define the season, I want the definition to be us overcoming it. We expect adversity next year, and probably the only guarantee when you have adversity is to be equipped to overcome it and win games."

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2023 Season

Take a look through some of the best photos throughout the Jets 2023 season.

010924-TTL2023-THUMB
1 / 136
SS4_6417
2 / 136
JB1_9460
3 / 136
E_SZ3_0679
4 / 136
SS2_6816
5 / 136
JB1_3031
6 / 136
JB1_9450
7 / 136
JB2_9442
8 / 136
SZ2_8505
9 / 136
SZ1_2880
10 / 136
SZ2_5954
11 / 136
SZ1_5623
12 / 136
JB1_3145
13 / 136
JB3_7290
14 / 136
JB2_1325-Enhanced-NR
15 / 136
SZ1_2716
16 / 136
JB1_2167
17 / 136
JB1_9190
18 / 136
JB2_0102
19 / 136
SZ1_0933
20 / 136
SZ1_5543
21 / 136
SA101452
22 / 136
SZ1_0893
23 / 136
SS3_2178
24 / 136
SS2_0296
25 / 136
SS4_1633
26 / 136
SS3_1932
27 / 136
SS3_1373
28 / 136
SS2_6216
29 / 136
E_SS1_9907
30 / 136
SS2_3736
31 / 136
SS1_6109
32 / 136
SS1_0431
33 / 136
SA104221_1
34 / 136
SA101707
35 / 136
SA104138
36 / 136
E_SZ2_3836
37 / 136
E_SZ2_7683
38 / 136
JB1_9464
39 / 136
SA101426
40 / 136
E_SZ2_7038
41 / 136
E_SZ3_3115
42 / 136
JB3_1303
43 / 136
E_SZ2_7612
44 / 136
JB1_9343
45 / 136
SA100585
46 / 136
JB2_2773
47 / 136
E_SZ2_6354
48 / 136
E_SZ1_2248
49 / 136
E_SS1_2154
50 / 136
JB2_2403
51 / 136
E_SS1_4956
52 / 136
E_SS1_3919
53 / 136
E_SZ2_7117
54 / 136
E_SZ2_6483
55 / 136
E_SZ2_4657
56 / 136
E_SZ2_4009
57 / 136
E_SZ1_3664
58 / 136
E_SZ2_4226
59 / 136
E_SZ2_3409
60 / 136
E_SZ1_3883
61 / 136
E_SZ2_1699
62 / 136
E_SZ1_3540_1
63 / 136
E_SZ1_2492
64 / 136
E_SZ1_2678
65 / 136
E_SZ1_2045
66 / 136
E_SZ1_2345
67 / 136
E_SZ1_1977
68 / 136
E_SS3_7224
69 / 136
E_SS3_3230
70 / 136
E_SS2_9328
71 / 136
E_SZ1_0896
72 / 136
E_SZ1_1907
73 / 136
E_SS2_8038
74 / 136
E_SS2_1812
75 / 136
E_SS2_2042
76 / 136
E_SS2_1746
77 / 136
E_SS2_1460
78 / 136
E_SS1_9166
79 / 136
E_SS1_9384
80 / 136
E_SS1_9649
81 / 136
E_SS1_9296
82 / 136
E_SS1_4703
83 / 136
E_SS1_4772
84 / 136
E_SS1_4326
85 / 136
E_SS1_2276
86 / 136
E_SS1_4271
87 / 136
E_SS1_4319
88 / 136
E_SS1_4195_1
89 / 136
E_SS1_3765
90 / 136
E_SS1_3903
91 / 136
E_SS1_4166
92 / 136
E_SS1_4163
93 / 136
E_SS1_2341
94 / 136
E_SS1_3057
95 / 136
E_SS1_3556
96 / 136
E_SS1_3015-Enhanced-NR
97 / 136
E_SS1_1756
98 / 136
E_SS1_1642
99 / 136
E_SS1_4475
100 / 136
E_SS1_1217
101 / 136
E_SS1_0804
102 / 136
E_SA104810
103 / 136
E_SS1_0041
104 / 136
E_SA105103
105 / 136
E_DC107358
106 / 136
E_JGOL9057
107 / 136
E_SS1_0275
108 / 136
E_SS1_0263
109 / 136
E_JB3_3727
110 / 136
E_JB2_7750
111 / 136
E_JB3_8364
112 / 136
E_JB3_3109
113 / 136
E_JB3_2154_1
114 / 136
E_JB3_0374
115 / 136
E_JB2_7948
116 / 136
E_JB3_0599
117 / 136
E_JB3_1448
118 / 136
E_JB2_3290
119 / 136
E_JB2_0881
120 / 136
E_JB2_6861
121 / 136
E_JB1_3241
122 / 136
E_DC105289 1
123 / 136
E_DC106625
124 / 136
E_JB1_4506
125 / 136
E_JB1_5113
126 / 136
E_JB1_3826
127 / 136
E_DC1_9958
128 / 136
E_DC1_0927
129 / 136
E_DC1_9372
130 / 136
E_JB1_0905
131 / 136
DSC05303
132 / 136
E_DC1_7283
133 / 136
E_DC1_0414
134 / 136
DSC05269
135 / 136
DSC05024
136 / 136
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Aaron Rodgers, O-Linemen Hit the Links
For a legion of NFL players, the second season (for those not in the playoffs) is about hitting the golf course. And for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and three of the team's current offensive linemen -- Connor McGovern, Max Mitchell and Chris Glazer -- a trip to the links in North Las Vegas produced the kind of highlight that Rodgers did not experience during the 2023 season.

In his first round on the links since rehabbing from surgery to repair the Achilles tendon he tore only four snaps into the season, Rodgers scored a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole (140-154 yards) at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

McGovern, who missed 10 games with a knee injury sustained against the Giants on Oct. 29, managed to have his cellphone at the ready as Rodgers sank his ace.

On the Shadow Creek website, Rodgers is quoted as calling the hole "One of the prettiest, yet most difficult shots in golf."

Related Content

news

Jamien Sherwood Looking to Emulate Quincy Williams' Breakout Season

Jets Linebacker on His Teammate: 'Watching Quincy Become an All-Pro Player in This League, That Is Big for Me'
news

Center Joe Tippmann Named to 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jets Second Round Pick from Wisconsin Started 10 Games at Center, 4 at Guard This Season
news

D-Line Reset | Jets' Powerful Line Plans to Keep Up the Pressure in '24

Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson Led the Unit to a 43-Sack Bounty in the Season Just Ended
news

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He Expects Greatness Out of You'

Long Island Native Has Solid Expectations for His Third Year in Green & White
news

Jets C Joe Tippmann: My Biggest Improvement Was My Confidence

Rookie Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Help His Play in Year 2; Will Focus on Strength Training
news

Jets' Will McDonald Ready to 'Ball Out, Take Care of Business' in Year 2

Rookie DE Set to Train With Jermaine Johnson in Offseason
news

Five Jets Featured in ESPN's NFL MVP Top 100

CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson Crack the Top 50
news

Bryce Huff Packed One of the Biggest Barks on Jets' 'Dogs Across the Board' D-Line

Fourth-Year Edge's Great Get-Off Propelled Him to Team-Leading 10 Sacks and into One Interesting Offseason
news

Jeff Ulbrich Named Head Coach for National Team at 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets' Defensive Coordinator Coached Game in 2022 With Entire Staff, Played in 2000
news

Rookie Recap | C Joe Tippmann, Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson Stood Out in Year 1

DE Will McDonald Had 3 Sacks Over Final 5 Weeks, T Carter Warren a 'Pleasant Surprise'
news

Where Are They Now: Josh Baker

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Northwest Missouri State
Advertising