Notebook | Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'Seven Wins Are Not Enough. We Have to Do Better'

General manager Joe Douglas, the guy who engineered the trade for Rodgers last April days before the NFL Draft, said he, too, was conflicted watching Rodgers back on the practice field.

"It was bittersweet the last three weeks [of the season], watching him run the scout team and go against first-team defense almost every day," Douglas said. "Some of the throws he made in practice took you back to camp, your heart sinks a little bit thinking about losing him for the year.

"The fire's still blazing, he's the ultimate competitor and he still wants to prove everybody wrong. I love where he's at right now, and can't wait for OTAs, I'm sure he can't either. There's a lot of people coming back with a renewed purpose and on a mission."

Douglas had special praise for two of his 2022 draft picks on offense -- Hall and Wilson -- whom he called "cornerstone players" and spoke glowingly about Pro Bowl linebacker Quincy Williams, a guy Douglas plucked off waivers after he was cut by Jacksonville. The GM knows, however, that he'll need to bolster the offensive line.

"Ultimately, it was not good enough," Douglas said. "I'm proud of way guys competed, there's a lot of character on this team, these guys had a lot of opportunities to not finish as strong, but they battled and they proved the type of character there is in this locker room. But ultimately, seven wins are not enough. We have to be better."