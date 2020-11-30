Jets Notebook | Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I Need to Come in With a Worker's Mentality'

'Q' Answers the Call

Early in November, before the NFL's trade deadline, there was scuttlebutt going around that the Jets were shopping DL Quinnen Williams.

General Manager Joe Douglas quickly put the kibosh on the reported chatter. And now, with Williams emerging as a monster in the middle of the defensive line, any notion of No. 95 not being a part of the Jets' future seems illogical.

"I don't want to say he's been the most impressive, but he's had a good amount of them [strong performances] this year, you can definitely see improvement throughout," Adam Gase said, speaking about Williams on Monday. "In the beginning of the year he wasn't as consistent. But man, the middle part of the season he's really been showing up a lot, be it TFLs or pressure on the quarterback. He's playing his ass off right now."

On Sunday against the Dolphins, Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 out of Alabama turned in another superlative performance. He led the defensive line in playing time with 52 snaps (73%) and had 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 pass defenses, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 forced fumble. He added 7 total tackles (4 solo).

"You've just got to go out there and do your job," Williams said after the game.

The unit overseen by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams did its job against Miami, sacking Ryan Fitzpatrick four times and forcing a pair of fumbles on back-to-back Dolphins possession that could not be turned into points by the offense.

"It's not really frustrating," Williams said. "Honestly man, we don't play offense. We can't do the things those guys do. ... I can't really say anything about the offensive side, but the best I can do is put this team into a win is to execute my job, do my job."

In 10 games this season, Williams leads the Jets with 5 sacks for 35 yards, 11 TFL, has 22 solo tackles and 41 total (both numbers lead the DL), 3 PDs and 2 FFs.

"Take what you did today and move forward," Williams said about Sunday's loss. "I feel like for me and the rest of the defense, we're going to take what we did good and capitalize on that, and take what we did bad and make it better."

While Williams has emerged as a force on the Jets' defensive line, third-year man Foley Fatukasi has been a beneficiary of an emerging dynamic between the two young defensive linemen -- which augurs well for the future of the defense.

"I feel like I've grown a lot, and not in any one area," said Fatukasi, who had a sack on Sunday, his first of the season. "I've grown in understanding the game overall, I've grown in technique. I'm able to see certain things or take things others are seeing and I've been able to use it. As a player I feel like I've grown in this season a lot. Despite our record we still have a lot of guys who come to practice and find ways to get better."

The tandem on the defensive front is growing together and Fatukasi said that Williams is "first and foremost a great player."