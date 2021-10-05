Jets Notebook | Jamison Crowder Has Big Game in Return

After sitting out the first three games of the season, Jamison Crowder was back on Sunday, and the Jets and Wilson were glad he was.

Crowder played 62% of the snaps on offense, had 7 receptions for 61 yards (a long gain of 29 yards) and a pivotal touchdown grab from Wilson.

"He played a phenomenal second half," the veteran wide receiver said about the rookie QB. "Everyone made big plays today. In this league, this is how games are going to be and you have to give yourself a chance to win the fourth quarter."

It was early in the fourth quarter, with the Jets trailing by a TD, that Wilson scrambled to recover his bobbled snap, set himself and found Crowder open on a crossing pattern. The 29-yard reception took the Jets to the Titans' 5-yard line.

"Honestly, I didn't know what happened in the backfield," Crowder said. "I just ran the route, and saw the ball coming my way.

One play later, Wilson's pass was a little behind Crowder, but he adjusted; and Matt Ammendola's extra point tied the game, 17-17.