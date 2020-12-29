Jets Notebook | Jamison Crowder Elevates His Game

The Jets had a triple-threat player on the field against the Browns on Sunday by the name of Jamison Crowder.

He caught passes, he threw a TD pass and he ran with the ball.

"He's a great player," QB Sam Darnold said. "He's got such a great feel in space, zone or man breaking away from his guy. He was really good when I got here, and will be really good for a long time."

Crowder, who signed a three-year deal with the Jets in 2019, has one year left on his contract. Over the past two years, he has become Darnold's go-to receiver, usually working out of the slot.

On Sunday, he victimized the Browns for 7 catches for 92 yards and caught a 30-yard TD pass from Darnold. Perhaps the highlight, which came early in the game, was Crowder's 43-yard TD pass to Braxton Berrios. He also had 1 carry, an end around, for 14 yards. He's been among the Jets' most consistent players on offense, but he's also been one of the team's most closely under surveillance by the defense.

"I look at how Miami and New England play him, he's doubled every game," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Teams that are unfamiliar with him take the chance by not doubling him and he ends up causing a lot of problems. Teams know we want to get him the ball. He's one of our best players getting positive plays and getting things rolling in the right direction. The only guy in the slot was probably [Wes] Welker when was in New England, a lot of people paid attention. Sometimes with the slot position people gloss over it."

Through 11 games this season, Crowder has been targeted 85 times, has 55 catches for 668 yards (12.1 per catch) and 6 TDs. In the past two games (Rams and Browns), Crowder has grabbed 13 passes for 158 yards. And he will probably finish the season perfect in another category: 1 of 1 passing for a TD, a QB rating of 158.3.