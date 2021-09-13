Jets Notebook | In a Punting Pinch, Matt Ammendola Comes Through

On Sunday, kicker Matt Ammendola did not attempt an extra point after the Jets' two touchdowns. Ammendola did not attempt a field goal in the loss at Carolina.

What the first-year player out of Oklahoma State did was step in for injured punter Braden Mann and display a talent that the Lansdale, PA, native had only practiced.

"I've never punted in a game before," Ammendola told reporters on Monday. "No, I never punted in high school, never in college. It was icing on the cake, my first NFL game to go out and punt, it was definitely a changeup for sure."

Mann sustained an injury to his left knee -- which head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday would sideline him 4-to-6 weeks but not require surgery -- midway through the first quarter when a Carolina player was blocked into him. Officials called a holding penalty on the Jets and, as Mann limped to the sideline, the Panthers put Ammendola to the test immediately when they elected to have the Jets kick again.

"No one ever wants to see a teammate get hurt," Ammendola said. "But at the end of day you have to step up. If they need you they need you. At the end of the day, you're just trying to do a job, punting, kicking whatever. You have to step up."

That first punt surprised everyone, Ammendola among them, when it traveled 50 yards. He later boomed one 65 yards ("kind of surreal," he said) and finished the game with six punts for a 48.5-yard average while also planting a couple inside the Carolina 20-yard line.

Ammendola won the place-kicking job after the Jets let go of Chris Naggar following the preseason opener against the Giants. Ammendola responded by converting all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder, in the Jets' preseason victory at Green Bay.

"With kicking, it's all about placement of the ball, where your foot makes contact," he said. "With punting a lot of it is in the drop [of the ball]."

Saleh had nothing but praise for Ammendola, but also said on Monday that the team expects to work out some punters in this week ahead of Sunday's home opener against New England.

"Oh, man, terrific job by him," Saleh said. "I thought he punted the heck out of it for not really practicing it. Showed no pale face or anything, he just stepped right in and did a really good job. So hats off to him. Wish we could have gotten him a field goal opp in there, somewhere."