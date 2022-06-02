Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh: 'You've Got to Earn Your Right to Play Football'

In the football universe now overseen by Jets head coach Robert Saleh, playing time is earned, never a slam dunk. Not even for the team's top draft pick, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

"He still has to go earn it," Saleh said of Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in April's NFL Draft. "Bryce [Hall] has started. He's taking the one reps, and it's not for show. You've got to go earn your right to go play football. Just because you were drafted in a certain spot doesn't mean anything."

The defensive backfield was strengthened in the offseason, first with the signings in free agency of safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed. Then came the addition of Gardner, who joins a cornerback's room of "young veterans" that includes Hall (who played in all 17 games and had more than 1,000 snaps last season), Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II, Javelin Guidry and others. (Note that second-year man Jason Pinnock, drafted as a CB, is making the full-time switch to safety.)

"They've been professionals," Saleh said of the holdovers. "Bryce is awesome. I do want to be clear, and I know, fourth overall and I'm not trying to stir up headlines, it probably will, he still has to go earn it. Bryce has started, he's taking the one reps and it's not for show. Bryce is attacking every moment and he's doing everything he can to keep himself exactly where he's been. Brandin, obviously he's been dealing with his shoulder, he looks fantastic, he's bigger than he was last season. Excited to get him back for training camp, so he can come in and compete. But at the same time, both of them have been awesome."

There is room for improvement after the defense allowed the most yards and points in the league last season. The pass defense was vulnerable to the point of allowing 27 passing TDs with only 7 interceptions. Adding Reed, who played two seasons for Saleh in San Francisco, was an important addition.