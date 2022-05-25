Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

Wilson Checks Out the Other Wilson

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has a new guy to throw to -- first-round draft pick Garrett Wilson, No. 10 overall -- and he could not be happier

"The dude is a sponge," Wilson said. "He's soaking it up, he's learning a bunch. With being a rookie, just like me last year, you can't really show exactly what you got until you can line up correctly and be confident in what you're doing. He's going through that learning stage still, but he's a quick learner. You can see the talent jump off the page, he's a really good player. He definitely has the skills, the toolset and definitely the mindset to be great."

From Sanchez to Wilson

In 2009 the Jets moved up from No. 17 to No. 5 overall to draft Mark Sanchez. In 2021, they used their own No. 2 pick to take Zach Wilson. Each QB arrived with much fanfare, but joined teams in different situations that asked different things of them.

"It was a unique situation when Sanchez came in as a top five pick," the former Jets player and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody told team reporter Eric Allen on the new edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "With Zach, it was not the case of us trading up. We were a good football team [advancing to consecutive AFC title games in Sanchez's first two seasons]. Mark was in an unusual situation. He didn't have to be the savior. It was about running the ball and playing good defense and letting Sanchez learn on the fly. The difference is with Zach, he's in a situation where the whole team was and is young."