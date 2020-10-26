Jets Notebook | HC Adam Gase on the Chiefs: 'We Will Have Our Hands Full'

There is no sympathy in the NFL. No feeling sorry for the other team. And for the Jets, nothing will get any easier when they travel to the Midwest to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"We've got to play a really, really good team," Head Coach Adam Gase said on Monday. "They are one of the opponents you have to play outstanding, complementary football with all three phases working together. Defensively, we know what we're dealing with, with [Patrick] Mahomes and a ton of athletic, elite skill players. On offense we will have our hands full. They can create pressure quickly, can stop the run; on the back end, they like to get their hands on the ball. They're very disruptive. On special teams, we're dealing with an elite return team."

After losing in a shootout to the Raiders, the Chiefs got back to their winning ways, taking two straight and lead the AFC West with a 6-1 record. They are dangerous and able to strike like lightning on offense.

Is playing against the defending league champion provide extra motivation? Not according to G Greg Van Roten.

"I don't know about extra motivation," Van Roten said. "It's definitely motivating in and of itself. There are a lot of guys in this league, myself included, no one gave us a chance. I'm now in my ninth year. I'm not a big believer that you have no chance to win. Every time you line up you have a chance to win. You still have to play the game, make the plays and try your best.