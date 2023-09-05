Notebook | GM Joe Douglas on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'A Genuine, Authentic Person'

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and his staff were on a quest in the offseason to land a veteran quarterback. First there was a meeting with Derek Carr, who eventually signed with New Orleans.

Others were in the mix, but when Aaron Rodgers emerged from his "darkness retreat" and said he planned to play this season and expressed a preference for the Green & White, Douglas and his staff sprang into action, flying to California for an introductory meeting that impressed all in attendance.

"I think it started from the very first time that I had the opportunity to speak with him when we all went out to Malibu," Douglas said. "The word that I always use when I am asked about him is 'authentic.' He is a genuine, authentic person. Highly competitive, we all know how smart he is, but also a very authentic, genuine, caring teammate, and genuinely wants to build real relationships with people, not only teammates, but everyone in the building."

Rodgers has established quick and close bonds with his teammates on offense and on defense and has been a focal point of the HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks." His devotion to team, however, was raised to another level when he renegotiated his contract, thereby providing Douglas and his staff with flexibility under the NFL's salary cap.

"Really that conversation, that discussion is really emblematic of Aaron's entire time here, what he has done in coming here, and a truly unselfish thing that he has done," Douglas said. "It is really going to give us great flexibility and allow us to be aggressive if other opportunities present themselves.

"It is almost like an unspoken thing. You know if you are doing this, there is a reason why he is doing this. So, it is going to give us great flexibility."

Douglas said he has high expectations for the entire team, a savvy mix of veterans and young players. And although Rodgers will turn 40 late this year and is entering his 19th season in the NFL, Douglas said that he's seen a guy ready for a new challenge.