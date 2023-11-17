Notebook | Garrett Wilson, Offense 'Ready to Take Next Step' As Jets Prepare for Bills

Despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills with an elbow injury, Jets WR Garrett Wilson told reporters he will play.
"It's doing better, man," Wilson said of the injury that he sustained against the Raiders. "I'm feeling good and we're going to rock this weekend."
The second-year receiver has had at least 90 yards in three of the last four games despite the team's struggles on offense. The offense has scored one touchdown in the last three games and held a players-only meeting on Tuesday.
"Just keep champing at the bit," Wilson said. "We have to have a great week of preparation. I think it starts with out preparation. This league, people do a lot of the same things. We get a lot of the same looks that have given us a hard time throughout the season and it's our job to have the answer. We have to be better. We think we have a great opportunity. We really do. We know a lot of people fell off the wagon, as they should've, and that's alright. We're ready to take that step."
In regard to other injuries, Billy Turner (finger), Chazz Surratt (ankle) and Sam Eguavoen (hip) are all out for Week 11's game. Duane Brown, who returned to practice on Nov. 2, will not be activated.
Greater Focus on the Run Game
The Jets controlled the pace of their Week 1 win against the Bills and ran 28 times for 172 yards. In the 8 games since, the Green & White has eclipsed those rushing totals once (at Denver 32 attempts for 234 yards) and averaged 21 attempts and 79.8 yards over their last four contests. In the Jets' Week 11 rematch with the Bills, they plan to refocus on the ground game.
"It is going to be the same type of game as last time," RB Breece Hall said. "We are going to come out and try to run the ball, dictate the game and they are going to have to stop it."
In the opener, Hall was on a pitch count coming off an ACL tear. The second-year tailback ran the ball 10 times for 127 yards including an 83-yard run, which is still the longest in the league this season.
In addition to Hall, HC Robert Saleh said veteran RB Dalvin Cook, who missed a majority of training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, has begun to find his "pop." Last week against the Raiders, Cook averaged a season-high 6.5 yards per attempt on 4 carries.
"You get to Week 1 and it's just like where is that juice, there's something missing," Saleh said of Cook. "But you've kind of seen it over the last couple weeks. I feel like his legs are alive, he's starting to see the field the way we know he can see the field, so getting him more of a role is definitely a priority."
Jets Week 1 Hero Expanding His Role
In Week 1, fewer than two weeks after making the team as an undrafted free agent, rookie Xavier Gipson gave the Jets their first win with a walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime to beat the Bills, 22-16.
Since, Gipson's role has evolved from special teams mainstay to offensive contributor and starting slot receiver.
"He has shown he can win some one-on-ones and I think he's done a fine job," OC Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's gotten a lot more practice reps with the ones, which has made him more comfortable, and we're excited to keep amping that up because he's been a guy that has continually made some plays for us."
The Stephen F. Austin product played 39 snaps on offense and posted 1 reception for 4 yards over the first six games. In the last three contests, he's played 108 snaps and totaled 3 receptions for 56 yards including 24-yard reception against the Raiders in Week 10.
"I know a lot more about football than I did during that first week," Gipson said. "I am not going to lie, I am a whole different player mentally than I was then. I know how to read coverages and I can read tendencies and stuff like that. What I knew early in the year is really nothing compared to what I know now."