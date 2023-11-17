Notebook | Garrett Wilson, Offense 'Ready to Take Next Step' As Jets Prepare for Bills

Greater Focus on the Run Game

The Jets controlled the pace of their Week 1 win against the Bills and ran 28 times for 172 yards. In the 8 games since, the Green & White has eclipsed those rushing totals once (at Denver 32 attempts for 234 yards) and averaged 21 attempts and 79.8 yards over their last four contests. In the Jets' Week 11 rematch with the Bills, they plan to refocus on the ground game.

"It is going to be the same type of game as last time," RB Breece Hall said. "We are going to come out and try to run the ball, dictate the game and they are going to have to stop it."

In the opener, Hall was on a pitch count coming off an ACL tear. The second-year tailback ran the ball 10 times for 127 yards including an 83-yard run, which is still the longest in the league this season.

In addition to Hall, HC Robert Saleh said veteran RB Dalvin Cook, who missed a majority of training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, has begun to find his "pop." Last week against the Raiders, Cook averaged a season-high 6.5 yards per attempt on 4 carries.