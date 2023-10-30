Notebook | C Connor McGovern, G Wes Schweitzer Expected to Go on IR

Improvements in Late Game Execution

After the Jets offense failed to come away with points in an end of half hurry-up scenario against Denver in Week 5, they got a second chance Sunday in the fourth quarter against the Giants. With just 24 seconds remaining, the Jets moved 58 yards in two plays before a Zach Wilson spike preceded Greg Zeurlein's game-tying 35-yard field goal.

A day after his club's overtime victory, HC Robert Saleh expressed admiration for the unit's ability to respond in the rain after the failure three weeks ago.

"It's something we work on every week," Saleh said. "Especially, after the Denver debacle, right? Before Sunday, there was just a reminder and just going over the rules and what needs to get done and credit to [Zach Wilson] and the urgency of the entire the whole operation. Credit to [Allen] Lazard to stay right where he was and to set the ball. Credit to [Xavier] Newman to sprint his butt down, grab the ball, look for the side judge just put the ball down before the ref so he could tap it, which saves us about a half a second to a second."

Against the Broncos, Jets TE C.J. Uzomah caught a pass inbounds and went down at the Denver 13-yard line with 8 seconds left in the half. The offense got back to the line but failed to spike the ball before the clock hit triple zeros. Against the Giants, Wilson completed passes to Garrett Wilson and Lazard and OL Xavier Newman, who took his first NFL snaps at center Sunday, got the ball set in time to allow Wilson to spike it.