Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Headed to Injured Reserve With MCL Injury

Florida State College Football Playoff Omission

Despite a perfect 13-0 record and ACC championship, the Florida State Seminoles were omitted from the 2023 College Football Playoff by a committee in favor ofMichigan,Washington,Texas and Alabama. The latter two each had one loss.

Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick by the Jets (No. 27) in 2022, spent his final college season at Florida State, after two with Georgia and one with Independence Community College. He weighed in.

"Personally, I think it is bad for the sport to not put those guys in the playoffs and I am not speaking as a salty alumnus," Johnson said. "I think it is bad for the sport because as kids we are taught, win. That is why we prepare week in and week out, is to win and that is the most important thing. When you go around and tell a group of young men that, "Yeah, all you did is win and didn't lose and you still don't get rewarded'. What do you say after that?"

Florida State provided Johnson, the Jets team leader in sacks this season (6.5), with an opportunity in his final season and he broke out with a conference leading 11.5 sacks. Johnson went on to earn the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.