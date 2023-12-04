Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Headed to Injured Reserve With MCL Injury

HC Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) and DL Perrion Winfrey (left foot) would be placed on injured reserve after leaving Sunday's loss to the Falcons with injuries.
In addition, rookie WR Jason Brownlee sustained an ankle injury that will need further evaluation.
"I am not going to get into detail on these injuries, but C.J.'s and Perrion's are extensive," Saleh said. "Brownlee we will wait and see."
With 12 minutes left in the first quarter Sunday, Uzomah, blocking for RB Breece Hall on a run to the left, got his legs caught in a pile and left the game with a knee injury. Uzomah has 8 receptions for 58 yards this season and has seen a recent decrease in offensive snaps. The veteran , however, remains an important leader and voice in the Jets' locker room.
Late in the third quarter on a Falcons 42-yard field made by K Younghoe Koo, Winfrey sustained a foot injury Saleh described after the game game as "pretty bad, really bad."
In his Jets debut Sunday, Winfrey, who signed with the Jets practice squad on Nov. 7 and was elevated Friday, had 3 tackles. The second-year defensive lineman gave the Jets run defense a boost and helped limit Atlanta'sNo. 4 rush offense (139 yards per game) to just 90 yards on the ground.
Uzomah and Winfrey are the Jets 17th and 18th IR designations this season,third-most in the league.
Adjusting to Different Quarterback
The Jets offense has dealt with instability at quarterbackin a recent stretch of games playing three different quarterbacks (two starters) over the past three weeks.
"It's definitely difficult when you got different guys, but the big thing for me at the end of the day is, I just control what I can control," TE Tyler Conklin on Monday. "Got to do what I can do on the football field."
In the Jets Week 11 loss to the Bills, QB Tim Boyle replaced Zach Wilson in the second half. Boyle got the start the next two weeks before he was replaced by Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Despite the uncertainty behind center, the veteran tight end and his teammates have been focused on playing their individual roles. Over the last three games, Conklin has 14 targets for 9 receptions and 86 yards.
"Whoever's out there to do my best to play my best for them," Conklin said. "So, it's obviously difficult, different cadences, different people, but it's obviously good opportunities for those guys. For me, I just try to figure out how I can be the best me to help them out on Sunday."
Florida State College Football Playoff Omission
Despite a perfect 13-0 record and ACC championship, the Florida State Seminoles were omitted from the 2023 College Football Playoff by a committee in favor ofMichigan,Washington,Texas and Alabama. The latter two each had one loss.
Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, a first-round pick by the Jets (No. 27) in 2022, spent his final college season at Florida State, after two with Georgia and one with Independence Community College. He weighed in.
"Personally, I think it is bad for the sport to not put those guys in the playoffs and I am not speaking as a salty alumnus," Johnson said. "I think it is bad for the sport because as kids we are taught, win. That is why we prepare week in and week out, is to win and that is the most important thing. When you go around and tell a group of young men that, "Yeah, all you did is win and didn't lose and you still don't get rewarded'. What do you say after that?"
Florida State provided Johnson, the Jets team leader in sacks this season (6.5), with an opportunity in his final season and he broke out with a conference leading 11.5 sacks. Johnson went on to earn the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.
"That is not good for players," Johnson said. "We put a lot into this, I know I am close friends with a lot of those guys, and I know firsthand what those guys did. I know firsthand what they went through, the coaches, all of that. That is not right, there is not much more that I can say. They messed up."