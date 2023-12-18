Notebook | Captain C.J. Mosley 'Not Dwelling' on Elimination from Playoff Contention

The Jets fell to 5-9 and were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday following their 30-0 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. With 3 games remaining in the regular season, veteran LB C.J. Mosley and Jets defense are not looking in the rearview mirror.

"We still got three games left, so I'm focused on Washington," Mosley said. "I'm not dwelling on [playoff elimination] at the moment.

"I'm a leader on this defense. I'm a leader on this team, so that's just who I have to be no matter if I'm tired or hurting or not feeling it. I don't have time or room for excuses. I just got to make sure that I'm in that right mental mindset every day."

In their rematch against Miami, the Jets defense did a better job at defending the run than the teams' first meeting on Black Friday. The Green & White allowed 77 yards rushing (2.8 ypc) after surrendering 167 yard (4.5 ypc) in their Week 12 34-13 loss. Nonetheless, QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, and the Jets offense registered just 103 net yards of offense as Miami completed the season sweep of New York.

"They played a great game," Mosley said. "Tua had a really good game, he threw the ball in some really tight windows on us. I feel like we handled the run game really well compared to the first time we played them. We got put in some tough situations as a team that we couldn't get our way out. Going against great teams with great coaches, when you put yourself in those situations, couldn't get off the field on third down (6 of 15) on some occasions, it's just hard to win games like that when all phases aren't playing well."

Despite the disappointing loss in Week 15, Mosley is focused on keeping the defense playing at a high level. Mosley is the Mike linebacker of a unit that ranks 7th in total defense (298.4 ypg) and is tied for 3rd in touchdowns allowed (15).

The Jets will play their final home game on Christmas Eve when they host the Commanders (4-10) at MetLife Stadium. The following two weeks they will play at the Browns on Dec. 28 and then finish the season at the Patriots at a time and date to be determined in Week 18.