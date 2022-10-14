Jets Notebook | Carl Lawson Ready to 'Step Up to the Plate' Against Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay is a special place for Jets DE Carl Lawson for conflicting reasons. His first career sack came against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in 2017 (he had 2.5 that game). Last August, Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon in a joint practice with the Packers, ending his 2021 season, his first with the Jets.

Are there any emotions going back to Titletown?

"No," he said.

How about playing Aaron Rodgers?

"Extreme challenge," he said. "Practiced against him, played against him and it's really hard and tough every time that I've done it. But I'm ready to step up to the plate."

Lawson, coming off a game with 7 QB hits and a strip sack, is eager to line up for the first time against Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari did not play in the Bengals-Packers game in 2017.

"He came up to me after the game and was like good game, but you know deep down he was like, 'You know you wouldn't have gotten that if it was me,' " Lawson said. "So it was always like one of those fated things where I can't wait to compete against such a good player. Last year going to Green Bay, he wasn't healthy. I had studied all that week because it was a warrior's respect to go against him. Now we finally get our chance both coming off injuries, so it'll be a fun matchup."