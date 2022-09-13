Jets Notebook | C.J. Mosley: It 'Comes Down to Execution and Effort'

It should surprise absolutely no one that Jets middle linebacker (and captain) C.J. Mosley led the Jets in tackles (11) against the Ravens, his former team, in Sunday's loss. That's exactly what Mosley did last season with his team leading 168 total tackles. But despite helping the defense hold the Ravens to 274 total yards, the Jets still dropped their opening game, 24-9.

"It was a lot of plays we left out there, offense, defense and special teams, as far as communication issues, little things like that," Mosley said after the game. "Special teams and the offense, obviously, we got to score when we get in the red zone [the Jets were 1 of 2 inside the Ravens' 20-yard line]. When you play these type of teams, when you play the playoff-caliber teams, Super Bowl-caliber teams, veteran teams with great coaching, it obviously comes down to execution and effort. Sometimes you might get a little bit one or the other, but nine times out of 10 you got to execute at the end of the game."

Mosley was the only Jets linebacker to play all 56 snaps on defense -- Quincy Williams took 91% of the snaps and Kwon Alexander 66% as the Green & White predominantly lined up with three LBs and adjusted defensive packages throughout the game. And although it might not have showed on Sunday, Mosley is convinced the Jets have the talent to ultimately succeed.