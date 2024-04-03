Notebook | NFL Experts Weigh In on Aaron Rodgers' Return to the Field

A determined and re-energized Rodgers will again grab the spotlight in coming OTA, training camp and then the regular season.

"I don't think it will be like last year, I don't think there are wild expectations, a little more measured," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network told Allen. "There is the same success potentially out there. I'll be at camp again, but there won't be absolute pandemonium, 'oh my god we got Rodgers,' which is fine. Everyone will settle in a little bit and it will be like [covering] a regular good team, which is a great place to be. It'll never be quiet it's New York. I've heard people say [they'll be] under the radar. I'm like no, it's never going to be that way, but not like last year, which is a totally fine place to be."

It's likely that Rodgers will use the preseason to round back into football shape and show that he's fully recovered from surgery. But for any player coming back after tearing an Achilles tendon (and the Jets have another: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker),nothing is guaranteed.

"Look, he's still a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles," said Jonathan Jones, the Lead NFL Insider for CBSsports.com. "No matter the process, there still really isn't historical precedent in sports. Anyone who thinks they know how he's going to come out and play, you don't. You're guessing. There's nothing to measure that against. Any quarterback who tears an Achilles, you wouldn't think they would be very good. But he's Aaron Rodgers. He's different. Can he make a miraculous recovery? I don't know that."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network pointed to the long, "special relationship" between Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and their ability to adjust and fine tune as needed.