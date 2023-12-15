Notebook | Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Ramps Up Practice Workload Ahead of Dolphins Game

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who returned to practice Nov. 29 after he underwent surgery Sept. 14 to repair his torn left Achilles tendon, ramped up his workload in Thursday's practice.

"He pushed it a little bit yesterday," HC Robert Saleh said. "He went under center, was running boots and was jogging from drill to drill. He looks normal to me. It's unbelievable. Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week. This dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares. I have an appreciation for him."

Rodgers' 21-day practice window closes next Wednesday, so the Jets have a looming decision whether to activate the four-time NFL MVP whose first season with the Green & White -- after 18 in Green Bay -- was curtailed four snaps into it.

Since returning to practice, Rodgers has been participating in individual drills and Flight School at the end of the practice, which is 7-on-7. Rodgers operated in the shotgun during Flight School on Thursday, which was a third-down session. He has yet to take 11-on-11 reps.

He told reporters earlier this month, "A comeback this year before the four-month mark would mean I'm not 100% healthy, so it would be a risk for myself and team to sign off on. If we are out of it, I would be surprised if they OK'd that to come back."