Notebook | Aaron Rodgers Is the QB 'Who Can Be the System'

Trevor Siemian: 'This Thing's Going in the Right Direction'

Regardless of what the future brings for QB Trevor Siemian, the veteran journeyman is certain of one thing.

"There's no doubt in my mind this thing's going in the right direction," Siemian said in the hours after piloting the Jets to the season-ending 17-3 win at New England. "We got the players, got the staff, onward and upward for sure."

Siemian, 32, became the Jets' fourth starting quarterback of the 2023 season, in Week 16 against Washington. In that game, he completed 27-of-49 pass attempts for 217 yards, a TD and an interception in the 30–28 win. It was Siemian's first win as a starter since 2017, when he was with Denver.

This season was Siemian's second go-round with the Jets after he started one game in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury. He was back with the Green & White, and with a new coaching regime and group of players, after being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 26, then elevated to the active roster on Nov. 21.

"Any time leadership changes, you see some subtle differences in style and things like that," Siemian said. "I've really enjoyed seeing some of the guys -- Thomas [Hennessy], Quinnen [Williams] was a rookie, C.J. Mosley was in his first year here so it's cool coming back seeing those guys." He added: "I think it's the culture, the culture in the locker room. It's there and the players are there so hopefully we can stay healthy, that's what it's all about."

With Zach Wilson in the concussion protocol, Siemian started the final three games of the season, winning two -- including the snowglobe game at Foxborough that ended the Jets' 15-game losing streak against the Patriots.

"As a backup quarterback you spend 95 percent of your time not playing usually, so I cherish the times I get to step on the field, that's what it's about," he said. "I'm pretty critical of myself and I'd say I wish I could do some things better, certainly."

Over his five games played (three starts) Siemian completed 86-of-153 passes (56.2%) for 724 yards, 2 TDs and an INT