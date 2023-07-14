Jets Nominated for 19 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group – One Jets Drive Entertainment – for 19 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

The Jets were nominated in nine different programming categories — sports story - long form content, sports program - post-produced or edited (single program), sports program – post-produced or edited (series), sports one-time special, sports documentary, sports interview/discussion (series), human interest sports and branded content – sports, and promotion – sports promotion (single spot).

Eight individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer sports, editor sports, photographer sports and audio live or post-produced.