Jets Nominated for 19 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group – One Jets Drive Entertainment – for 19 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.
The Jets were nominated in nine different programming categories — sports story - long form content, sports program - post-produced or edited (single program), sports program – post-produced or edited (series), sports one-time special, sports documentary, sports interview/discussion (series), human interest sports and branded content – sports, and promotion – sports promotion (single spot).
Eight individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer sports, editor sports, photographer sports and audio live or post-produced.
Over the past six years, the Jets have garnered 99 Emmy nominations, more than any professional sports team in New York. The Emmy Awards honorees will be announced on October 28th at a live in-person lavish in-person gala at the New York Marriott Marquis. The first ever NY Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in mid-September 2023. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.
2023 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations
Sports Story – Long Form Content
“Flight 2022 – Day in the Life of an NFL Scout”
Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Single Program)
“The Green Jacket: Darrelle Revis”
Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Series)
“One Jets Drive”
Sports One-Time Special
“24 Hours with the New York Jets”
Sports Documentary
“Flight 2022”
Sports Interview/Discussion (Series)
“The Exchange – Ray Romano”
Human Interest Sports
“The Diehards”
Branded Content – Sports
"New York Jets 2022 Stadium Open"
Promotion – Sports Promotion (Single Spot)
“Flight 2022 Trailer”
“2022 Season Hype Video”
“2022 Draft Amped Up”
Talent: Performer/Narrator
Jon Armond
Writer Sports
Seth Bradley
Editor Sports
Robert Dougherty
Matt Hennelly
Sarah Conti
Pablo Mondragon
Photographer – Sports
Frank Lazar
Audio Live Or Post-Produced
Will Hahn