Jets Nominated for 19 New York Emmy Awards

Internal Content Group Has Received 99 Nominations During the Last 6 Years

Jul 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM
E_SZR30909

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group – One Jets Drive Entertainment – for 19 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

The Jets were nominated in nine different programming categories — sports story - long form content, sports program - post-produced or edited (single program), sports program – post-produced or edited (series), sports one-time special, sports documentary, sports interview/discussion (series), human interest sports and branded content – sports, and promotion – sports promotion (single spot).

Eight individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer sports, editor sports, photographer sports and audio live or post-produced.

Over the past six years, the Jets have garnered 99 Emmy nominations, more than any professional sports team in New York. The Emmy Awards honorees will be announced on October 28th at a live in-person lavish in-person gala at the New York Marriott Marquis. The first ever NY Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in mid-September 2023. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.

2023 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations

Sports Story – Long Form Content
“Flight 2022 – Day in the Life of an NFL Scout”

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Single Program)
“The Green Jacket: Darrelle Revis”

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited (Series)
“One Jets Drive”

Sports One-Time Special
“24 Hours with the New York Jets”

Sports Documentary
“Flight 2022”

Sports Interview/Discussion (Series)
“The Exchange – Ray Romano”

Human Interest Sports
“The Diehards”

Branded Content – Sports
"New York Jets 2022 Stadium Open"

Promotion – Sports Promotion (Single Spot)
“Flight 2022 Trailer”
“2022 Season Hype Video”
“2022 Draft Amped Up”

Talent: Performer/Narrator
Jon Armond

Writer Sports
Seth Bradley

Editor Sports
Robert Dougherty
Matt Hennelly
Sarah Conti
Pablo Mondragon

Photographer – Sports
Frank Lazar

Audio Live Or Post-Produced
Will Hahn

Related Content

news

What Will Be the Jets' Most Intriguing Position Battle in Training Camp?

Tackle, Center, Linebacker Among Top Battles Entering Camp

news

LB Reset: After C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, Who Will Be the Third LB?

DC Jeff Ulbrich Says Group Is Among the Best in the NFL

news

Jets Fans Are Preparing to Bring Even More Noise in '23

QB Aaron Rodgers: 'To Be Part of Something Special Is What Keeps You Coming Back'

news

Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Chairman Woody Johnson: 'Quinnen is the Epitome of a Jet'

news

Jets-Sponsored Girls Flag Football Growing in Leaps and Bounds

Tri-State-Area League Began Its 3rd Season While 12-Team United Kingdom Venture Kicked Off Its 1st Season

news

Notebook | Out on the Edge, Jets' Carl Lawson Says 'There's Nothing I Can't Do'

In Two Shades of Green, QB Aaron Rodgers Kids Him: '58, Calm Down'

news

S Reset: 'Great Competition' Ahead for Jets in the Deep Middle

Jordan Whitehead-Fronted Safety Position Augmented by Trade for Chuck Clark, Signing of Adrian Amos

news

Joe Klecko's Patience Pays Off: Jets' Uber-DL Finally Gets His Ticket to Canton

NY Sack Exchange Member Got the Word from Another Fame-ous Joe, Namath

news

TE Reset: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah Looking to Add Another Dimension to Offense with Aaron Rodgers

Jeremy Ruckert Looking to Take the Next Step

news

Darrelle Revis: 'Island' Drove Hard on His Ride to Reach Hall of Fame

Shutdown Corner Is Humbled to Be First Primary Jet to Enter Canton on First Ballot

news

CB Reset: With Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, Sky Isn't the Limit at Cornerback

Jets CB Coach on Nickel CB Michael Carter II: "He Can Do it All"

Advertising