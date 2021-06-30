Jets Nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group for 11 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

The Jets were nominated in four different programming categories — lifestyle - long form content (longer than 10 minutes), sports program - post-produced or edited (series), sports - one-time special and promotion: promotional trailer.

Four individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, director - sports, editor: short form content (under 10 minutes), photographer: no production time limit and photographer: long form content (longer than 10 minutes).