Jets Nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group for 11 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.
The Jets were nominated in four different programming categories — lifestyle - long form content (longer than 10 minutes), sports program - post-produced or edited (series), sports - one-time special and promotion: promotional trailer.
Four individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, director - sports, editor: short form content (under 10 minutes), photographer: no production time limit and photographer: long form content (longer than 10 minutes).
The winners will be announced at the 64th Emmy Awards in the fall. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.
2021 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations
LIFESTYLE - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) - Tailgate Center
SPORTS PROGRAM - POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SERIES) - One Jets Drive "The 2020 New York Jets"
SPORTS - ONE-TIME SPECIAL - One Jets Drive "The First Class"
PROMOTION: PROMOTIONAL TRAILER - Amped Up 2020 Jets Draft
TALENT:PERFORMER/NARRATOR - John Armond, Narrator
DIRECTOR - SPORTS - Seth Bradley, Director
EDITOR: SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES) - Matt Lombardi, Editor & Jack Radutzky, Editor
PHOTOGRAPHER: NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT - Dan Szpakowski, Photographer & Frank Lazar, Photographer
PHOTOGRAPHER: LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) - Frank Lazar, Photographer