Jets Night at Shea Rescheduled for July 8

May 11, 2008 at 07:00 AM
043008_mets_jets_rainout_320.jpg

Boozer, Beverly and Walker at Shea Stadium

The New York Jets and New York Mets today announced the rescheduling of Jets Night at Shea to Tuesday, July 8, before the Mets host the San Francisco Giants.

Jets Night at Shea,originally scheduled for April 28, was postponed due to inclement weather. Fans holding tickets from the April 28 game wishing to attend the July 8 Jets Night at Shea should follow standard rain-check ticket exchange policy on Mets.com. Tickets for the April 28 game will not be valid for the July 8 game.

Former Jets Pro Bowlers Joe Klecko and Wesley Walker, Jets linebacker legend Greg Buttle, and Super Bowl III champions Emerson Boozer, Randy Beverly and John Schmitt will return to Shea Stadium. These players and others will appear at a 5:30 p.m. pregame fundraiser in Shea's Picnic Area to benefit area charities through the New York Jets Foundation and the Mets Foundation. A limited number of tickets to the Picnic Area Meet and Greet are $20 and are on sale at Mets.com

The Mets will salute their former Shea housemates — both teams won world championships in 1969 — during an on-field pregame ceremony that will include the first pitch and the Shea Countdown of games to be played at Shea in its final season. There will also be in-game video programming and the opportunity for fans to have their photos taken with both teams' 1969 championship trophies.

The New York Jets Flight Crew will be on hand at Generation Jets Fest, the team's traveling, interactive theme park, adjacent to Shea, and they will join Mr. Met and the Pepsi Party Patrol for promotions and giveaways throughout the game.

The Jets, then the New York Titans, and Mets played at the Polo Grounds — the former home of the baseball New York Giants before they left for San Francisco — for their first two seasons before moving into Shea Stadium in 1964.

The Jets last played at Shea in 1983 before moving to the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, N.J. Both teams are constructing new facilities. Citi Field, the Mets' new home, will open in 2009, and the Jets' new home at the New Meadowlands Stadium is scheduled to open in 2010.

