Jets New WR Corey Davis: 'Coach Saleh Is a Great Coach'

Free-Agent Signing Expects to Hit the Ground Running in Mike LaFleur’s Offensive System

Mar 24, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Wide receiver Corey Davis, after signing a three-year contract with the Jets, took questions from the media during a Zoom call on Tuesday and said that an important reason he decided to join the Green & White was because of Head Coach Robert Saleh.

"Coach Saleh was obviously a big part of that, as well as coach [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur," Davis said. "Coach Saleh is a great coach, I heard it all around the league from a few guys. Watching his interviews and hearing his message made it easy. If you're a culture guy that's what you want. Lafleur as well. I'm familiar with their system. I can hit the ground running, though I still have a few things to learn."

Davis (6-3, 209) is coming off his second-best season as a professional, playing in 12 games he made 60 receptions for 945 yards (15.7 average per catch) and 5 TDs (a career best). His best season came in 2018 under Titans OC Matt LaFleur [Mike's older brother] when he played in all 16 games and grabbed 65 catches for 891 yards and also rushed 6 times for 55 yards.

The addition of Davis, and another free-agent signing in Keelan Cole, along with incumbents Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder give the Jets an upgrade at receiver. And Davis believes he can be a go-to guy.

"I do consider myself Wide Receiver 1 [because of] my ability to get open, my speed, separation," Davis said. "I feel like I can do it all. I feel like I'm a 1,000-yard receiver. It's up to me to put in the work to make sure I'm healthy and play a full season."

During the call on Tuesday, Davis sad of Sam Darnold: "I've seen Sam do great things and have all belief in him. He can make some great throws. He's definitely a guy I look forward to working with. He's a great leader. I've heard great things from talking to guys on the team.

"I look forward to playing with him. He's a competitor. We can both learn from each other. He's young and we're both growing and we can grow together."

As Davis, and the rest of the NFL world knows, the Jets and General Manager Joe Douglas have options at the quarterback position heading into the Draft. Davis knows he can only control what he can control -- himself.

"That doesn't scare me away at all," he said. "Whichever direction they decide to go, it's on me to be sure I'm ready. I'm ready to catch from whomever."

