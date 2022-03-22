Jets' New CB D.J. Reed: 'My Story, I'm Still Writing It'

Reed first started for Seattle in November 2020, and started a career-high 14 games in 2021. In addition to his 78 tackles, 10 pass defenses and 2 interceptions, his 78.6 PFF grade ranked No. 7 among corners who took at least 50% of his team's snaps. His 51.5 reception percentage was tied for sixth. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 46.2% of their pass attempts when targeting Reed, which was the third-lowest among qualified corners and he had a 69.7 passer rating in his final 12 games of the season.

"I feel like I'm a CB1," he said. "I think it's obvious, but people look at my height [5-9] and say he's a good CB2. If you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it's CB1. My stats compare to the All-Pros this year like Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Terrell, J.C. Jackson, my stats are right there with those guys. I'm going to take another step this year. I'd call myself a young veteran. I play smart because I know the game and I communicate and want to learn and I'm still learning, but on top of that, I'm only 25 years old, so I'm still young."

Reed may be making a coast-to-coast transition, but it should be seamless. He played under Jets HC Robert Saleh with the 49ers from 2018-19 when Saleh was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Now reunited with the Green & White, Reed plans to help out a unit that finished last in the league in total defense in 2021.

"It's pretty much the same scheme I'm coming from the Seahawks with," he said. "Cover 3, quarters, man, a little bit of everything to try and keep it balanced 30/30/30. I'm going to be playing on the right side as well, so it's going to be a hand fitting a glove I think."