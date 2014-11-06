Jets Needed Big Years from Geno & Dee

EA: Jets CEO Woody Johnson — no matter what the external narrative is — will ultimately determine the right course of action for his franchise moving forward.

In his last public comments on Oct. 2, Johnson was asked if Idzik did enough this offseason to improve the Jets.

"When I grew up, I always had a reserve and you don't spend your last dollar," he said in reference to the team's cap surplus. "Some years you can spend it, some years you can't, but you can always roll it over. This money is still in the war chest to be used. We're committed to building a winning team and I think you know that."

Now five losses later, the Jets are 1-8 and have already been assured their fourth consecutive non-winning season. Idzik, who was hired on Jan. 18, 2013, has done some sound things during his tenure. While maintaining future cap flexibility, the Jets have upgraded their WR group in a big way with the additions of Eric Decker and Percy Harvin via free agency and trade respectively. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, whom the Jets selected No. 13 overall in the 2013 draft, took home Rookie of the Year Honors and he continues to progress while two-gapping in the trenches. Idzik got great value just a few months on the job, obtaining Chris Ivory from the Saints for a fourth-round pick.

Idzik wants to build through the draft and TE Jace Amaro (D2) is the rookie that has made the most significant impact in the 12-member 2014 class. Calvin Pryor (D1) earned the moniker 'Louisville Slugger' in Kentucky, but he has been forced to play in space much more than the Jets originally anticipated. After nine games, it would be presumptuous to rate a draft class. The Jets have high hopes for both OL Dakota Dozier (D4) and LB Ikemefuna Enemkpali (D6) while seventh-rounder Trevor Reilly has been active in seven contests.