Jets Need to Get After the Cardinals Today

Sep 28, 2008 at 04:00 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

092608_favre_practice_320.jpg


Before the New York Jets move into their bye week, they'll finish the first quarter of their 2008 schedule today against Arizona. This is a critical game for the 1-2 Jets as they hope to avoid falling into an early-season hole, and their 2-1 opponent is not a pushover.

"This may be an underestimated team across the league — at least from a fan standpoint and maybe even from the media," said quarterback Brett Favre of the Cardinals. "You don't know much about them. If you watch the film like we watched this morning, they're pretty good."

Week 4 — Jets vs Cardinals Game Release

Favre, who rolled his ankle in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, practiced with the Green & White throughout the week and will make his 257th consecutive start this afternoon. He expects to see pressure from a Cards defensive unit that has amassed eight sacks and five takeaways while limiting their first three opponents to 15.7 points per game.

"They're active. They get after the quarterback, a lot like San Diego did to us the other night," said the veteran passer. "They changed their philosophy a little bit and they just turned it loose. They turn it loose every game."

Offensively, the Cards have a pair of spectacular wideouts the Jets would like to contain in Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin. And only six days after facing the NFL's leading passer in Philip Rivers, the Jets encounter the second-ranked passer in Kurt Warner.

"If Warner gets on track and has rhythm early in the game, he can be deadly," said S Kerry Rhodes. "We've seen that in the past and we know we can do that, but you want to get to him early and disrupt. But if he's on early, it can be a long day."

More than 14 years ago, Warner, a Northern Iowa product, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Favre, in his fourth pro season at the time, was just beginning to carve out his legacy.

"When [Steve] Mariucci was our quarterback coach, he asked him to go in on a particular play," Favre recalled. "It was camp and he said, 'No, I'm not going in.' He wasn't ready."

Favre actually shared a laugh about the incident with Mariucci, now an NFL Network analyst, a couple of weeks ago. Warner, though, says he can't remember too many specifics about his first pro experience.

"They made it easy for me to fit in, even though I wasn't there long," he said. "As far as the football stuff, I don't really remember a whole bunch from that."

Both the 37-year-old Warner and the 38-year-old Favre have had fantastic NFL careers. Each man has collected a Super Bowl ring and has appeared in two championship games and both are still playing at high levels today.

"I never forgot how to play football," said Warner, who's completing 64.3 percent of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with just one interception. "There wasn't a day that I couldn't throw the football. It was more of being in the right situation."

While Favre's situation is new, he's not making excuses for the Jets' early struggles following a historic 16-year run in Green Bay. The NFL's 10th-rated passer has completed 70 percent of his balls with six touchdowns and he experienced some second-half success last week working out of the shotgun with an empty backfield.

"The bottom line is winning. How we get to that remains to be seen. Eric [Mangini] stressed this the other day before and after the game," he said. "I think it's so true, that once this team starts believing, all 53 guys start believing that it can be done, then it will be."

Under head coach Ken Whisenhunt, the improved Cards have compiled just a 3-7 mark on the road. After last week's 24-17 loss to the Redskins, Whisenhunt kept his team in Washington and they practiced this week at Catholic University before training up to New York on Saturday.

"One of the things that we struggle with around here is winning on the road and being able to travel well and play the same kind of football on the road that we play at home," Warner said. "We understand that we're going to have to win these kinds of games if we want to be a playoff-caliber team."

We should be in for a good intraconference battle between two interesting clubs with something to prove. It was a short week for the Jets but this game couldn't have come soon enough for a team wanting to break a two-game slide.

"I wish we could play today," Rhodes said Wednesday. "My body's not ready yet, but we want to get out and try to get the bad taste out of our mouths from the game Monday. It's just another chance to prove that we are a decent team and we can get it done."

Week 4 — Jets vs Cardinals Game Release

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Takeaways | 'Aggressive' Play Calling Helped Sparked Offense in Jets Win

Green & White Played Ninth Straight OL Combo; Garrett Wilson Sets Franchise Record
news

5 Plays That Made the Difference in the Jets' Win Over Houston

The Green & White Snapped a 5-Game Losing Streak
news

Jets-Texans Game Recap | Second-Half Barrage Leads to 30-6 Win

After a Scoreless First Half, Zach Wilson and Jets Explode with 30 Points in the 3rd and 4th Quarters
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Love This Game'

HC Robert Saleh Calls Passer's 27-of-36 Performance 'His Best Game'
news

Jets Defense Has a Dominating Day in Raining on C.J. Stroud & the Texans' Parade

D-Line Applies the Heat, DBs the Blanket Coverage As Houston Is Held to 135 Total Yards, 54 Net Passing Yards
news

Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Help Provide 'Confidence Booster' in 30-Point Second Half

Second-Year Players Totaled 237 Yards in Jets Win over Texans
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Hope to Enjoy a Rainy but Fun Sequel vs. Texans at MetLife

Green & White Inactives Include WR Jason Brownlee, DL Carl Lawson and T Carter Warren
news

Jets-Texans Game Preview | 'Let It Rip'

Zach Wilson Will Be Back Under Center on Sunday
news

6 Players to Watch at Jets' Home Rodeo vs. Houston

Z.Wilson-to-G.Wilson Connection Will Be One Key in Keeping Things Close vs. C.J. Stroud & Texans' Aerial Attack
news

What Are Your Expectations for Jets QB Zach Wilson's Return to the Starting Lineup?

Texans Have No. 26 Pass Defense in NFL; Wilson Has Played Better at Home than Road
news

Notebook | Jets RB Breece Hall Questionable for Sunday's Game

Handful of Texans Players Used to Play for Green & White; Derek Stingley, Sauce Gardner Headline 2022 CB Draft
news

Nathaniel Hackett Accentuates the Positive in Dealing with Weekly Change on Jets Offense

Coordinator: 'Battle-Tested' QB Zach Wilson Is 'Fired Up' to Lead Green & White Against Texans' Defense
Advertising