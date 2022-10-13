Jets' Nate Herbig, Claimed Off Waivers, Adds Versatility to O-Line

The Jets signing this past May of offensive lineman Nate Herbig probably only made notable waves in his native Hawaii.

Jets GM Joe Douglas, who was the Eagles' former vice president of player personnel, originally signed Herbig as an undrafted free agent in April 2019 and jumped at the chance to pluck the versatile Herbig off the waiver wire last May. And it certainly was a timely and necessary move as the Green & White have played musical chairs on the offensive line through five games.

And much like his linemate Alijah Vera-Tucker, Herbig has experience playing guard and tackle, and on the left and right side. Herbig played three seasons at Stanford, making 6 starts as a freshman at left guard. The next season, he made 13 starts at right guard. As a junior, he played both right tackle and right guard.

Since coming to the Jets and after sitting out the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, Herbig has taken 100% of the snaps on offense against Pittsburgh and then Miami. In the game against the Dolphins, veteran Duane Brown played for the first time this season and the Jets trotted out their fifth O-line combination in five games. It meant another move for AVT, to right tackle (his third different position in three weeks), next to Herbig at guard.

"He's unreal," Herbig said, referring to Vera-Tucker. "He's getting all this praise, but I think he deserves more. People don't realize how hard it is [to change positions], but he doesn't blink an eye. He's truly special. You just don't see what he's done very often."

Herbig has played "clean" games both times out this season, solid performances that have not gone unnoticed by HC Robert Saleh. Against the Dolphins, QB Zach Wilson was pressured on 5 of 24 dropbacks, a 20.8% pressure rate that ranked fifth-lowest among qualified quarterbacks in Week 5. Neither Herbig nor AVT allowed a single pressure.